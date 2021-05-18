UVa sports notebook: ACC Baseball Tournament to operate at full capacity

The Virginia baseball team clinched a spot in the ACC Tournament with a sweep of Wake Forest over the weekend.
If fans want to watch the Wahoos in person at next week’s ACC Tournament, they’ll have the chance.
The ACC announced Tuesday that it will operate at full capacity for the 2021 tournament. The event will span from May 25-30 and take place at Truist Field in Charlotte, North Carolina. Single-session tickets as well as weekend passes are available for the championship.
On an interesting note, Atrium Health will offer COVID-19 vaccines from 10 a.m.–4 p.m. Tuesday through Friday. If you receive your vaccine dose on-site, you’ll receive a free ticket for that day’s games.
Based on guidance from North Carolina, non-vaccinated individuals attending the event should still wear a mask and maintain distance when indoors. Non-vaccinated people should wear a mask if they can’t be six feet away from others in outdoor settings.
Men’s golf in eighth at NCAA Regional
If the Virginia men’s golf team wants to advance to the NCAA Championships, it will need to erase a five-shot deficit in Wednesday’s final round.
The Cavaliers shot a 2-under 282 as a team Tuesday, and it sits in eighth place after two rounds of its NCAA Regional. UVa is three-over par as a team through two rounds. The top five teams advance to the NCAA Championships. Charlotte and Clemson are tied for fifth currently with a team total of 2-under par.
Sophomore Pietro Bovari led the Wahoos in the second round. He shot a 3-under 68 and is 4-under for the week. Bovari is tied for third among individuals competing at the event, trailing the leaders by only one shot.
Bovari made five birdies Tuesday, adding only a pair of bogeys on the card. He avoided any big mistakes, and he’ll go into Wednesday with a chance to win an individual title.
Track and field hires assistant
Trevor Dunbar will join UVa’s track and field and cross country coaching staff, the program announced Tuesday. He’ll focus on distance running.
Dunbar comes to UVa from California, where he was an assistant with Cal for one season. He also spent two seasons with Florida State, serving as an operations assistant.
“I am beyond excited to join Coach [Vin] Lananna’s staff at Virginia,” Dunbar said in a statement. “I’m looking forward to getting to know these exceptional student-athletes and helping them develop as leaders in sport and life. I cannot wait to get to Charlottesville to get to work.”
His addition reunites him with his former collegiate coach, Vin Lananna.
Dunbar competed collegiately at Oregon as a transfer. He spent two seasons at Portland before joining the Ducks, and he then served as a volunteer assistant coach for Oregon from 2014-16.