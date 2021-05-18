UVa sports notebook: ACC Baseball Tournament to operate at full capacity

The Virginia baseball team clinched a spot in the ACC Tournament with a sweep of Wake Forest over the weekend.

If fans want to watch the Wahoos in person at next week’s ACC Tournament, they’ll have the chance.

The ACC announced Tuesday that it will operate at full capacity for the 2021 tournament. The event will span from May 25-30 and take place at Truist Field in Charlotte, North Carolina. Single-session tickets as well as weekend passes are available for the championship.

On an interesting note, Atrium Health will offer COVID-19 vaccines from 10 a.m.–4 p.m. Tuesday through Friday. If you receive your vaccine dose on-site, you’ll receive a free ticket for that day’s games.

Based on guidance from North Carolina, non-vaccinated individuals attending the event should still wear a mask and maintain distance when indoors. Non-vaccinated people should wear a mask if they can’t be six feet away from others in outdoor settings.

Men’s golf in eighth at NCAA Regional

If the Virginia men’s golf team wants to advance to the NCAA Championships, it will need to erase a five-shot deficit in Wednesday’s final round.