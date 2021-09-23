UVa seeks significant defensive improvement despite short week

On the bright side for Virginia, the team can lean on its offense.

UVa’s worst scoring output this season is a 39-point showing at UNC. Virginia eclipsed 40 points in wins over William & Mary and Illinois. In the team’s 34 possessions since the start of the second quarter against William & Mary, 19 have either ended with a touchdown or the drive being cut short by the end of a half.

The Cavaliers average an ACC-best 559.3 yards per game.

Wake Forest head coach Dave Clawson’s head has been spinning this week as his team prepares for the various formations UVa uses offensively. Clawson says most opponents use two or three different personnel groups. He’s counted nine from the Cavaliers through three games.

“I don’t know how they practice all this stuff, but they’re very good at it,” Clawson said.

When Virginia won the Coastal in 2019, a banged-up defense allowed at least 28 points in its final three regular-season conference games, but the offense carried the way to three wins. UVa doesn’t need to have the best defense in the conference to win games.