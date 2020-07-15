The University of Virginia has nominated Zoe Morse and Jocelyn Willoughby for the 2020 NCAA Woman of the Year Award, the school announced this week. Morse starred for the Cavaliers' soccer team, while Willoughby was the ACC’s leading scorer on the basketball court this past season.
The award, which was created in 1991, recognizes graduating female student-athletes without any eligibility remaining. Nominees excelled athletically and academically.
There are a record 605 nominees this year, with 259 coming from the Division I level. Conference offices will select up to two nominees from their member schools. Those athletes will then be evaluated by the Woman of the Year selection committee. The group selects 30 honorees, and 10 of those will come from the Division I level.
The committee eventually narrows that list down to nine finalists, including three from Division I student-athletes. The winner of the award will be named in the fall.
During her senior season at UVa, Morse played an important defensive role for a top-tier program. The Cavaliers were ranked No. 1 in the country for much of the year, and they finished the season with 14 clean sheets.
Morse played a team-high 1,923 minutes during the 2019 season and earned three All-ACC Academic Team honors while at UVa. Currently, Morse plays for the Chicago Red Stars in the NWSL.
Willoughby led the ACC in scoring (19.2 ppg) as a senior while also reeling in 7.5 rebounds per game. She earned All-ACC first team honors and was selected 10th overall in the 2020 WNBA Draft. She’s preparing for her first professional season, which begins in a little more than a week.
She became the first Virginia athlete to earn All-ACC Academic Team honors four times in her career.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.