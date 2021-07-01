UVa’s Michaela Meyer stays ready as 800-meter Olympic alternate

Michaela Meyer came one spot and 0.16 seconds away from qualifying for the Tokyo Olympics in the 800-meter run.
In the same race, she also set an ACC and University of Virginia record with a personal-best time of 1:58.55.
Meyer chose to take a glass-half-full view of becoming an alternate for the Olympics.
“I had to get processed and go through the same routine that the top-three finishers go through because I am the alternate and everyone there told me that I was the happiest fourth-place finisher all week,” Meyer said.
Missing the Olympics by such a slim margin can be devastating. While Meyer called the close call “upsetting and sad” she was ultimately pleased with her performance.
A graduate transfer from Delaware, Meyer only recently began believing she could compete on this stage. She gradually gained confidence and ultimately trusted that she was one of the best 800-meter runners in the country.
The UVa standout won the national championship in the 800 meters and nearly put herself onto the Olympic team on a challenging day in Oregon. Due to extreme heat — temperatures hit 109 degrees in Eugene — Meyer’s race was delayed five hours.
Meyer actually used the break as a time to reset and refocus mentally, which she said proved beneficial in the end.
“It was weird, like I was nervous the first time around but then with the four-hour delay it kind of allowed me to be less nervous,” Meyer said. “I was like, ‘Everyone is dealing with this heat. I’m not the only one.’”
Once on the big stage, Meyer delivered one of the best racing performances of her career. She’s only the fifth woman in collegiate history to finish the 800-meter race in under 1:59.
While she fell just short of finishing in the top three, she’s the first alternate for the 800-meter run.
If something happens to the three competitors who finished ahead of Meyer that takes them out of the competition later this month, she’ll be asked to step in. Meyer knows her Olympic dream this year is far from guaranteed, but she’s preparing in case her name is called.
She’s spending the Fourth of July weekend with family in Connecticut before returning to Charlottesville to train. Meyer is staying on top of Olympic paperwork and taking regular COVID-19 tests, preparing as if she’ll be competing in Tokyo.
“Obviously I would be excited to go to Tokyo, but I’m excited for those three ladies to represent Team USA in the 800 as well,” Meyer said.
As for her running future, Meyer hopes to compete professionally for at least a few years. She doesn’t know exactly what her running career will look like, but she’s leaning on UVa’s director of track and field and cross country, Vin Lananna, for advice during the process.
There’s ample time to figure out her professional running future. For now, Meyer is staying ready for the Olympics and appreciating her journey to the top of the collegiate running world.
“It is overwhelming sometimes because two years ago I wasn’t even making the national meet and then all of a sudden I’m finishing fourth in the Olympic Trials and being an alternate for Tokyo,” Meyer said. “I didn’t want to take anything for granted, and I’ve just been trying to enjoy every second of it.”