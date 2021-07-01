UVa’s Michaela Meyer stays ready as 800-meter Olympic alternate

“It was weird, like I was nervous the first time around but then with the four-hour delay it kind of allowed me to be less nervous,” Meyer said. “I was like, ‘Everyone is dealing with this heat. I’m not the only one.’”

Once on the big stage, Meyer delivered one of the best racing performances of her career. She’s only the fifth woman in collegiate history to finish the 800-meter race in under 1:59.

While she fell just short of finishing in the top three, she’s the first alternate for the 800-meter run.

If something happens to the three competitors who finished ahead of Meyer that takes them out of the competition later this month, she’ll be asked to step in. Meyer knows her Olympic dream this year is far from guaranteed, but she’s preparing in case her name is called.

She’s spending the Fourth of July weekend with family in Connecticut before returning to Charlottesville to train. Meyer is staying on top of Olympic paperwork and taking regular COVID-19 tests, preparing as if she’ll be competing in Tokyo.

“Obviously I would be excited to go to Tokyo, but I’m excited for those three ladies to represent Team USA in the 800 as well,” Meyer said.