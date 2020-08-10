UVa’s athletic programs grapple with mental health challenges of uncertain fall sports season

“Most of the time, if you need to know something, you’re going to know it,” Bean said. “Somebody’s going to call you; somebody’s going to tell you. If there has been a definitive change in the status quo, you’re going to know it, so reduce your intake of news.”

This leaves athletes with time to focus on practice and spending time – albeit socially distanced time – with teammates and coaches. Virginia’s football program is doing its best to combat stress and anxiety by focusing on positives of each day.

Until told otherwise, the team plans on competing and training. The Cavaliers also plan on enjoying themselves.

“I’ve worked hard to frame this time period not in relation to if we’ll play or if we won’t play, but to how much growth can we accomplish daily,” Mendenhall said. “What kind of circumstances and what kind of program can I provide for growth that will be meaningful and also how much fun can I have our players have daily in the meantime. That’s helped make some sense of the circumstances we’ve been under for some time.”

Interestingly, the mental health of athletes might be better off now than in a few months should classes move online and sports be canceled this fall. Currently, several UVa athletic programs are preparing for fall seasons on Grounds.