UVa roundup: Women's tennis team's run ends in NCAA quarterfinals

The No. 5 seed Virginia women’s tennis team saw its season come to an end on Friday with a 4-2 loss to No. 4 seed Texas in the NCAA Tournament quarterfinals on the indoor courts of the Atkins Tennis Center in Champaign, Ill.

Texas (24-4), the reigning NCAA champion, took the doubles point and won three singles matches to advance to face No. 1 North Carolina in the semifinals on Saturday.

The Cavaliers (23-6) opened play by picking up a win on the top doubles court. The third-ranked team of Emma Navarro and Hibah Shaikh topped No. 11 Peyton Stearns and Allura Zamarripa 6-2. The Longhorns countered with a 6-3 win on court three and then clinched the point with another 6-3 win on court two.

The singles matches included one of the marquee pairings of the NCAA Tournament. Navarro, who is the No. 1 seed in next week’s NCAA singles championship, took on Stearns, who is the No. 2 seed. Navarro dominated the match, winning 6-1, 6-0, tying the team scores at 1-1. Navarro, who handed Stearns just her second loss of the season, heads into the singles championship with a 24-1 record, having won her last 13 completed matches.

Natasha Subhash, who also will be competing next week in the singles championship, defeated Kylie Collins 6-2, 6-0 to give UVa a 2-1 lead. Texas tied the match with a straight-set win on court four. Elaine Chervinsky and Hibah Shaikh both fought in tight matches on courts three and six, but Chervinsky was edged 6-4, 7-5 and Shaikh 7-5, 6-4 to close out the contest.

NISC postponed a day

Friday’s games at the National Invitational Softball Championship in Fort Collins, Colo., were postponed due to inclement weather in the area. The first-round of games are now set to begin on Saturday.

Virginia is the top seed in the tournament and received a first-round bye. With the shift in the tournament schedule, the Cavaliers are now scheduled to take the field on Sunday against either Stephen F. Austin or Bowling Green with new game times to be announced.