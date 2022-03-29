UVa roundup: Women's tennis coach Sara O'Leary signs contract extension

Sara O’Leary will be staying in Charlottesville for the foreseeable future.

The Virginia women’s tennis coach has signed a five-year contract extension through the 2027 season, the school announced on Tuesday.

“Since Sara joined our staff in 2017, she has done a remarkable job of advancing our women’s tennis program,” Virginia athletic director Carla Williams said in a release announcing the extension. “She has great energy and is a tremendous competitor, which translates to our players on the court. Her ability to attract and develop talented players in an amazing team environment has contributed to Virginia being one of the nation’s top programs.”

O’Leary has led the Cavaliers to the NCAA Tournament in each of her seasons at the helm, including a Sweet 16 run last season. O’Leary also recruited, signed and mentored 2021 NCAA singles champion Emma Navarro.

In the past two years, O’Leary has mentored back-to-back ITA National Freshmen of the Year winners in Navarro and Natasha Subhash. Both have risen to top-10 singles rankings. Under her guidance, O’Leary’s players have earned seven All-America honors.

“First, I'd like to thank President Ryan, Carla Williams and Jim Booz for the vote of confidence and opportunity to coach our women's tennis team for another five years,” O’Leary said in a statement. “The University of Virginia is a really special place and one I believe has everything we need to compete at the highest levels of college tennis for years to come. I'd also like to thank all of the players, coaches, staff and supporters who have been so integral to our success during my first five years here. We know we've only begun to tap the potential of Virginia women's tennis and look forward to putting in the work necessary to achieve all of our goals for the program.”

UVa rally comes up short

The Virginia softball team dropped a midweek contest to Longwood on Tuesday at Palmer Park to kick off an eight-game homestand.

The Lancers (13-18) started things off with a two-run home run in the first inning, then added to their lead in the fifth by pushing three more runs home. Virginia (21-13) answered in the home half, taking advantage of Longwood errors to push a run home and cut the lead to 5-1. The Cavaliers would get a second run home in the seventh and load the bases, but Longwood would escape the jam for the 5-2 victory.

Douglass, DeSorbo honored

Virginia head coach Todd DeSorbo and junior Kate Douglass picked up top honors from the College Swimming and Diving Coaches Association of America (CSCAA) this week.

DeSorbo was named the 2022 CSCAA Women’s Swimming Coach of the Year for the second consecutive season after leading UVa to back-to-back national championships. The Cavaliers won 11 of 18 swimming events, set five American records and three school records during its title run. DeSorbo saw the Cavalier women win four of the five relay titles and Douglass and Alex Walsh each won three individual titles. UVa also picked up five second-place finishes.

With three individual NCAA titles and four relay wins, Douglass was named the 2022 CSCAA Women’s Swimmer of the Meet. The Pelham, N.Y., native set three American records in each of her individual wins.

Along with DeSorbo and Douglass, 12 women’s swimmers and 10 men’s swimmers earned All-America honors at the 2022 NCAA Championships. The women collected 48 total All-America honors and the men grabbed 27 All-America honors.

Lillie, Sambach set for Augusta event

Virginia women’s golfers Beth Lillie and Amanda Sambach open play at the 2022 Augusta National Women’s Amateur on Wednesday. Both players met the standard of being among the United States’ top-30 players in the final World Amateur Golf Rankings for 2021 to qualify for the field. There are a total of 72 player’s in the field for the event.

The first 36 holes of the Augusta Women’s Amateur Championship will be contested over two days on the Island and Bluff nines at Champions Retreat Golf Club in Augusta, Ga., on Wednesday and Thursday. The entire field will then play Augusta National for an official practice round Friday. The final round will take place at Augusta National on Saturday and will feature the top 30 competitors who made the cut.