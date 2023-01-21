UVa roundup: Women's swimming team tops N.C. State and North Carolina in tri-meet

The No. 1 Virginia women’s swimming & diving team defeated No. 4 N.C. State (223-130) and No. 18 North Carolina (261-92) on Saturday in a tri-meet in Raleigh, N.C.

In the men’s competition, No. 14 UVa topped North Carolina (250-103) but fell to No. 4 N.C. State (89-264).

UVa opened the second day of the women’s competition with a win in the 200-yard medley relay. Gretchen Walsh, Alex Walsh, Kate Douglass and Maxine Parker combined to finish the race in 1:35.71.

Gretchen Walsh, Douglass, Alex Walsh and Parker teamed up once again in a 400-yard freestyle relay win. The Cavaliers won by seven seconds with a time of 3:14.45.

Senior Maddie Donohoe won the 1,000-yard freestyle with a time of 9:57.04. Sophia Knapp was third (10:03.53). Freshmen Aimee Canny (1:46.72) and Claire Tuggle (1:47.94) finished 1-2 in the 200-yard freestyle.

Douglass won the 100-yard freestyle by nearly two seconds, finishing in 47.77, while Alex Walsh finished first in the 100-yard breaststroke (59.90). Gretchen Walsh won the 100-yard butterfly for the Cavaliers in a NCAA “A” time of 50.76.

In the men’s competition, Virginia closed out the individual events with a sweep of the top three spots in the 200-yard IM. Senior Sean Conway finished first with a time of 1:48.17, junior Noah Nichols was second (1:48.39) and sophomore Tim Connery was third (1:49.12).

Virginia will hold the Cavalier Invite at the UVa Aquatic & Fitness Center for a last chance meet for times Feb. 3-5.

No. 9 women’s tennis takes two

The No. 9 Virginia women’s tennis team (2-0) opened the season with a pair of victories on Friday at the Boar’s Head Sports Club, topping Richmond, 7-0, and James Madison, 6-1.

Julia Adams picked up two wins on the top singles court. Natasha Subhash had a dominant 6-0, 6-0 victory in her match at No. 2 singles against James Madison’s Daria Afanasyeva.

In the season-opener against Richmond, UVa won 6-1 on doubles courts one and three to secure the point. Meggie Navarro and Nicole Kiefer were both in the singles lineup, picking up victories on courts five and six.

In the second match of the day, the Cavaliers won all three doubles courts to start the match and had five straight-set victories in singles.

Squash sweep

The No. 5 Virginia men’s squash team (8-2, 4-0) won its sixth consecutive match with a 9-0 victory over No. 28 Dickinson (1-9) on Saturday afternoon at the McArthur Squash Center, while the No. 7 UVa women’s squash team (5-3, 1-1) picked up its first MASC win of the season with a 9-0 sweep over No. 26 Dickinson (1-9).

Wrestling drops ACC opener

The Virginia wrestling team fell to Pittsburgh, 25-6, in its ACC opener on Friday night at Memorial Gym.

The Panthers (7-2, 1-0 ACC) jumped out to the early lead, claiming the first three weight classes before Neil Antrassian, the 20th-ranked wrestler at 184 pounds, claimed an 8-3 decision over No. 17 Reece Heller to get the Hoos (6-3, 0-1 ACC) on the board in the overall team score.

Pitt would go on to grab victories at the next five weight classes before No. 30 Jarod Verkleeren would close out the night with a 5-3 decision over No. 29 Tyler Badgett at 149 pounds.