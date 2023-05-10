Playing its best golf of the week, the 25th-ranked Virginia women’s golf team finished fourth at the NCAA Regional in Westfield, Ind., on Wednesday to advance to the NCAA Championships.

The Cavaliers were led by sophomore Amanda Sambach, who finished at 13-under 203 to share medalist honors with Mississippi State’s Julia Lopez Ramirez.

UVa shot a season-best 10-under 278 during Wednesday’s final round for a three-day total of 15-under 849. Virginia’s single-round and team scores were the best for an NCAA Regional in program history.

Sambach posted a final round score of 4-under 68. Her 54-hole score was the best ever by a Cavalier at an NCAA Regional site. She was one shot off the school record (-14, 202) she used to win the ACC title. Sambach enters the NCAAs having played her last six rounds at 27-under-par.

“We are very proud of the team’s performance this week, and especially today,” Virginia head coach Ria Scott said. “They really came through when it mattered most. They all hit lots of greens this week. Aside from Amanda, the squad just couldn’t get anything to drop in those first couple of rounds. It was nice to see things come together today.

“They got more and more comfortable with the course with each round, and are trending in the right direction. I am proud of each and every one of our student-athletes.”

Sambach becomes the third Cavalier to finish first at an NCAA Regional. Calle Nielson was the first to accomplish the feat, placing first in 2010 at the West Regional at Stanford. In 2016, Elizabeth Szokol shared first-place honors, also at the Stanford Golf Course.

“Amanda continues to play impressive golf,” Scott said. “She was able to put up great numbers without perfection. She has a confidence and ease about her on the course that is reassuring to her teammates.”

Virginia’s Celeste Valinho and Megan Propeck also shot 4-under 68 during the final round. Valinho finished 13th at 4-under 212 while Propeck was 21st at 2-under 214. That was Propeck’s best 18-hole score as a collegiate. Rebecca Skoler rounded out the Cavaliers scoring with a 2-over 74. She finished 37th at 5-over 221. Jennifer Cleary was 52nd at 226.

Virginia will be making its 13th appearance at the NCAA Championships in the 20-year history of the program. Last year the Cavaliers were 15th at the NCAAs. The NCAA Championships will be held at at Grayhawk Golf Club in Scottsdale, Ariz., May 19-24. The 54-holes of stroke play begin Friday, May 19.

“They know it will take a full team for more success this postseason,” Scott said. “We are excited to head back to Grayhawk with a squad that is very experienced there.”

Softball falls in ACC Tournament

The eighth-seeded Virginia softball team suffered an 8-2 loss to ninth-seeded Syracuse on Wednesday in the first round of the ACC Tournament in South Bend, Ind.

The Cavaliers (30-22) scored the first two runs of the game before the Orange (24-25-1) scored eight unanswered runs during the final four innings to advance.

Kelly Ayer went 2-for-3 on the afternoon with a walk to lead the Cavaliers, while Lauren VanAssche also went 2-for-3 with a run scored and a triple. UVa used five pitchers in the game. Jenny Bressler (7-4) took the loss in relief after allowing one run on two hits with two walks in 1.1 innings of work

Virginia finishes the year with 30 wins for the first time since 2010 and the second time since the 2005 season.

“It’s always disappointing when the season ends in a loss, but only one team ends the season with a win,” Virginia coach Joanna Hardin said. “We appreciate our fourth- and fifth-year class — what they committed to and what they’ve done for us. There’s a lot of benchmarks we’ve met this year and a lot of things we’ve accomplished. This is the first group that committed to me so it’s a full circle moment for me. I’m proud of them and our team for how they’ve elevated our program, but we’re pretty hungry and there is a fire in the belly. We’ll do some evaluation, do some reflection and come back to continue build on the foundation this class set.”

The Cavaliers had two players named to All-ACC teams prior to first pitch. Eden Bigham named a third-team and freshman team selection, while Jade Hylton was named a freshman team selection.

All-American honors

Four members of the Virginia women’s lacrosse team were named US Lacrosse Magazine All-Americans on Tuesday. Rachel Clark was named to the third team, while Ashlyn McGovern, Morgan Schwab and Aubrey Williams were tabbed honorable mention.

Clark has 60 goals and 13 assists to lead the team with 73 points. McGovern is second on the team with 59 goals and has six assists for 65 points. Schwab has a career-high 43 assists this season and is tied for the second-most assists in a single-season by a Cavalier all time. Williams ranks 10th in the nation with 7.65 draw controls per game.