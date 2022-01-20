UVa roundup: Women's basketball team drops sixth straight game

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. — Deja Kelly scored 18 points, Kennedy Todd-Williams added 15 and No. 20 North Carolina held Virginia to four points in the second quarter en route to a 61-52 victory on Thursday night.

“I think that we fought really hard. That second quarter kind of did us in," Virginia coach Tina Thompson said. "It was just really tough for us to score."

The Tar Heels have won the last four games in the series and 24 of the last 27. Virginia’s last win in Chapel Hill was during the 2000-01 season.

Kelly and Todd-Williams combined for 20 points in the first half as North Carolina led 32-30. The Tar Heels shot just 29% from the field, compared to 32.3% for Virginia, but scored 18 points off of 13 Cavalier turnovers. The Cavaliers were 0 of 8 from 3-point range in the first half.

Virginia finished 2 of 25 from 3-point range with 20 turnovers. North Carolina wasn't much better, making just 5 of 25 3-pointers but attempted 25 free throws compared to 10 for the Cavaliers.

"I think that we defended well," Thompson said. "We played against a high-power offensive team and definitely held them below their scoring average."

Alyssa Ustby added nine points with four steals for North Carolina (15-2, 5-2 ACC). Kelly also had four steals and Malu Tshitenge added three steals and three blocks.

Taylor Valladay had a career-high 18 points with eight rebounds and Amandine Toi, averaging a team-high 13.1 points per game, added 10 points on 4-of-16 shooting for Virginia (3-12, 0-5). Kaydan Lawson grabbed a career-high 14 rebounds and London Clarkson had eight points and nine rebounds. The Cavaliers have lost six straight.

"Our kids fought. I'm proud of that," Thompson said. "But, we have to put four quarters together in order to win in this league. We're getting there. We're growing with each outing. We're definitely going to have to put four quarters together to get what we want out of this. And what we want is wins.”

No. 7 Virginia sweeps Liberty

The No. 7 Virginia men’s tennis team opened the dual match season with a 7-0 sweep against Liberty on Thursday at the Boar’s Head Sports Club. UVa (1-0) was scheduled to play a second match on Thursday against Richmond, but that contest has been rescheduled for Saturday at 11 a.m.

The Cavaliers won all three doubles matches against Liberty and took five singles matches in straight sets. Chris Rodesch preserved the sweep with a three-set victory on court one. Rodesch dropped the first set 6-3 against Nicaise Muamba, but won the second 6-3 to force the decider. The players were knotted 4-4 when Rodesch won a deuce point to go up a break. He then won another deuce point to hold serve and close out the match.