UVa roundup: Tadder, Morey lead Cavaliers to season-opening win

Abby Tadder had 14 kills and Madison Morey tallied 26 digs to lead the Virginia volleyball team to a four-set victory (25-21, 25-14, 15-25, 25-21) over East Tennessee State on Friday in the Cavaliers’ season opener in Gainesville, Fla.

Tadder finished Friday’s match with a hitting percentage of .591 after only committing one attack error on 22 swings. She also tallied five block assists, four digs and added one service ace. Morey’s 26 digs were a career best and the most by a Cavalier in a single match since 2018.

With the win, Virginia (1-0) improved to 27-17 all-time in season openers.

UVa won the first set 25-21 with the help of six Tadder kills and one ace. The Cavaliers led by as many as seven (23-16) late in the game. Chloe Wilson tallied five of her nine kills on the right side in the second set, which UVa won, 25-14.

Coming out of the break, the Bucs jumped out to an 11-5 lead in the third set en route to a 25-15 victory to extend the match. The fourth set was close throughout, featuring 15 ties and four lead changes. The Bucs broke an 18-18 tie before the Cavaliers scored three straight points, prompting an ETSU timeout.

The Bucs cut the UVa lead to as little as 21-20 late in the fourth, but the Cavaliers closed out the set and match by winning four of the last five points, including back-to-back kills by Turner, who finished the match with 13 kills on 39 swings.

UVa hit .277 on 59 kills, 21 errors and 137 total attacks, while the Bucs hit .183 with 44 kills, 18 errors and 143 swings.

Virginia returns to action on Saturday with a pair of matches in Gainesville. The Cavaliers will face North Florida at 10 a.m. and No. 15 Florida at 7:30 p.m. Saturday’s nightcap against the Gators is slated to stream on SEC Network+.

Cavaliers drop season opener

The No. 12 Virginia field hockey team dropped its season opener in heartbreaking fashion on Friday.

Sophia Gladieux scored the game-winner with 33.3 seconds remaining to give No. 11 Penn State a 3-2 victory over the Cavaliers in State College, Pa. Virginia (0-1) pulled its goalie before the restart, but could not score an equalizer.

After a scoreless first period, the Cavaliers got on the scoreboard 6:14 into the second when Jans Croon scored on a penalty corner from the top of the circle to give UVa a 1-0 lead. The Nittany Lions (1-0) tied it up on a penalty corner of their own with just over two minutes remaining in the half.

Virginia retook the lead on a goal from Laura Janssen with 11:04 remaining in the fourth quarter. But Penn State tied the game again two minutes later, scoring off another penalty corner to set the stage for Gladieux’s late-game heroics.

“It was a significant effort in a significant game to open the season,” Virginia coach Michele Madison said. “Penn State is a talented team who plays very fast and high pressure, so it was very good for us. We had high points that we can build on. We led twice in the game. Then there are parts of the game that we definitely need to address.”

Virginia closes out its opening weekend at No. 17 Delaware on Sunday at 1 p.m.