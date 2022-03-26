UVa roundup: Strong pitching propels Cavaliers to series-clinching win

Three Virginia pitchers combined to limit Wake Forest to just one hit, while the Cavaliers put together another strong offensive outing in an 8-0 victory over Wake Forest on Saturday at David F. Couch Ballpark in Winston-Salem, N.C.

The win clinched the series for Virginia, which improved to 22-1 overall and 7-1 in ACC play.

Scheduled UVa starter Brian Gursky was a late scratch Saturday because of an illness. Replacement starter Jake Berry was superb in his spot start, holding Wake Forest hitless while striking out nine over five shutout innings.

“Jake’s been doing a nice job out of the pen for us but wow,” UVa coach Brian O’Connor said after Saturday’s win. “I mean, he just found out this morning at breakfast that he was going to start today and goes out there and throws you five shutout innings and he was dominantly and looked great.”

Berry was relieved by freshman Jay Woolfolk, who struck out four in two shutout innings. Paul Kasonovich finished the game for the Cavaliers, tossing two innings of scoreless relief. The Cavaliers were one out away from a combined no-hitter, but the Deacons broke up the bid with an infield single with two outs in the ninth inning.

While Virginia’s pitching staff held Wake Forest at bay for the second straight game, the Cavaliers’ bats continue to sizzle. Alex Tappen hit a pair of home runs and finished with five RBI for the Hoos.

“He really came on at the end of the year last year in our run to Omaha,” O’Connor said of Tappen. “He was really vital. He hit some big home runs for us and he’s just a mature player. He understands what he needs to do up there. Since the first weekend [this year] he’s been absolutely locked in. He’s spraying the ball all over the field, driving the ball in the ballpark. He’s just a veteran guys that knows how to play.”

Kyle Teel, Jake Gelof and Casey Staucke also finished with two hits for Virginia.

The Cavaliers will go for the series sweep on Sunday at 1 p.m. The game will air on ESPNNews.

Cavaliers clinch series

The Virginia softball team (20-12, 7-1 ACC) clinched its third consecutive ACC series victory on Saturday with a 5-2 win over Boston College (14-13, 2-6 ACC).

Savanah Henley (6-5) picked up the win in relief after allowing two runs on four hits with two walks and a strikeout in 3.0 innings of relief work. Madison Harris picked up her third save of the season after working the final 1.1 innings, retiring all four Boston College batters faced and striking out two looking.

Virginia and Boston College conclude their weekend series on Sunday at noon on ACCNX.

No. 16 Virginia edges Louisville

The No. 16 Virginia women’s lacrosse team held on for a 12-11 win over Louisville on Saturday at UofL Lacrosse Stadium.

Ashlyn McGovern and Rachel Clark each had hat tricks to lead the Cavaliers (6-6, 2-3 ACC). Braeden Dial scored a career-high four points with two goals and two assists and Kate Miller had two goals and an assist.

Ashley Vernon matched a career-high with 12 saves for UVa. Louisville (5-6, 1-4 ACC) led in shots (33-26) and shots on goal (23-15), ground balls (17-8) and draw controls (14-13).

No. 6 Hoos win nine races

The No. 3 Virginia rowing team claimed nine of 10 races against No. 20 Tennessee and UCF at the UVa Invite on Saturday at the Rivanna Reservoir.

The Cavaliers topped Tennessee in the Second Varsity Eight (7:12.7-7:29.5), Varsity Four (8:31.4-9:03.3) and Second Varsity Four (8:50.7-9:29.4), In addition, Virginia’s Fourth Varsity Eight defeated UVa’s Third Varsity Eight (7:56.5-8:11.6) and Tennessee in the 3V8 race.

The Cavaliers defeated the Knights in the Third Varsity Eight (8:20.1-9:10.3), Second Varsity Four (9:31.3-10:00.0), Varsity Four (8:16.6-8:56.3), Second Varsity Eight (7:28.8- 7:36.5) and Varsity Eight (7:37.6-8:05.5).

Seaman leads UVa in Raleigh

Virginia’s Jada Seaman capped an impressive week at the Raleigh Relays with strong performances in the long jump and 200m, and Wes Porter continued his hot start to the outdoor campaign.

After placing second overall in the 100m on Friday, Seaman started the final day of competition with a win in the long jump as she reached a mark of 6.09m (19’9”). Seaman also placed third in her 200m heat, posting the eighth-best time of the day at 24.34.

Porter continued his impressive start to the outdoor season with his performance in the men’s 800m. The sophomore topped his heat and posted the seventh-best time of the day at 1:51.72. Liam Bellamy clocked a time of 1:52.42.

Wahoos in ninth in Phoenix

The No. 7 Virginia women’s golf team remains in ninth place after the second round of play at the PING/ASU Invitational at Papago Golf Course in Phoenix.

The Cavaliers shot 4-over 292 on Saturday, a three-shot improvement over their first-round score. UVa’s 36-hole total stands at 11-over 587. Host Arizona State leads the field at 555. Riley Smyth led the Cavaliers during the second round, shooting 2-under 70. She moved up to 15th place at 1-under 143.