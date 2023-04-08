The No. 12 Virginia women’s lacrosse team used two 4-0 runs in the second half to earn a 16-12 win over No. 24 Duke on Senior Day on Saturday at Klöckner Stadium.

“A really important win against a talented Duke team," Virginia coach Julie Myers said. "It is important for our season and important for the ACC. It was a really great team effort."

Junior Morgan Schwab scored a career-high five goals and added an assist to lead the Cavaliers (10-4, 5-2 ACC). Sophomore Rachel Clark scored four goals, including three-straight in UVa's 4-0 run to open the fourth period.

Graduate student Ashlyn McGovern added three goals and had two assists. Six different players scored goals and four had assists for Virginia. Junior Aubrey Williams led the Cavaliers with eight draw controls, while junior Devon Whitaker added five.

"I thought Aubrey Williams and our draw group did a nice job of stabilizing that draw control stat, which is something Duke does really well," Myers said. "To score 16 goals is something that takes a lot of teamwork and to be able to get some defensive stops and turn those into goals at the other end was really fun to watch."

The Cavalier defense came up with some big takeaways, forcing 10 of Duke’s 15 turnovers. Junior Maggie Bostain led the team with four caused turnovers and three ground balls. Sophomore goalkeeper Abby Jansen had a team-high four ground balls and grabbed two caused turnovers.

Virginia returns to action on April 15 when it travels to No. 7 Boston College.

Softball drops series finale

The Virginia softball team suffered a 7-0 loss to No. 13 Virginia Tech on Saturday in the series finale at Palmer Park.

The Hokies (31-9, 11-4 ACC) got on the board in the fourth inning, using a single and a ground-rule double to put two in scoring position before a sac fly brought the first run home. A strikeout put two outs on the board before a double to right center extended the Tech lead to 2-0. A single to center scored the third run before the Hoos (26-13, 7-8 ACC) got out of the inning.

A three-run home run in the fifth inning extended the Hokies' lead to 6-0 before a solo home run in the seventh inning capped the scoring.

Courtney Layne (2-1) took the loss for Virginia after allowing three runs on six hits with two walks and two strikeouts in 3.2 innings of work. Emma Lemley (19-3) picked up the win after allowing two hits with a walk and five strikeouts through the 7.0 innings pitched.

“I thought we competed hard all weekend," Virginia coach Joanna Hardin said. "It’s a deep rivalry and both sides worked really hard on the weekend. Today we came up a bit short and didn’t make as many adjustments as we needed to offensively early enough. We left a few pitches up against a great offense. We learned a lot. Our defense came in and hung in there all weekend. We’ll need them down the stretch.”

Virginia will return to action on Tuesday at home against Liberty. First pitch is set for 6 p.m. at Palmer Park.

Vaulters highlight weekend slate

Hanne Borstlap led the way for Virginia's pole vaulters as they closed out the weekend at the Duke Invitational on Saturday.

Borstlap impressed in her second appearance of the outdoor season. The graduate transfer placed fourth and posted a personal-best of 4.10 meters (13’5.25”) which ranks second all-time at Virginia. Borstlap trails only Bridget Guy, who set the Virginia record at 4.46 meters (14’7.5”) in 2018.

Following Borstlap was Trina Barcarola, who placed fifth with a clearance of 3.95 meters (12’11.5”), a season-best for the junior. Freshman Sam Romano cleared the same height in a seventh-place finish.

On the men’s side, Justin Rogers made his outdoor debut with a clearance of 4.75 meters (15’7”).