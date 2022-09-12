UVa roundup: Sambach ties school scoring mark to give Cavaliers early lead at ANNIKA Intercollegiate

Virginia sophomore Sambach shot 7-under 65 Monday to tie the UVa single-round scoring record at the ANNIKA Intercollegiate in Lake Elmo, Minn., and finish as the first-round leader. The tournament is named for former LPGA champion Annika Sorenstam, who won 89 professional events and 10 major titles during her 15 years as a professional.

Sambach finished her round with a four-shot lead over Texas’ Bohyun Park. She helped UVa grab the opening-round lead with a team score of 284 (4-under-par). Texas and Michigan are tied for second place at even-par 288.

Sambach produced a round of seven birdies and no bogeys at Royal Golf Club. Her first-round score tied the program scoring mark set by current LPGA touring professional Lauren Coughlin in 2015 at the UCF Challenge. Coughlin also shot 7-under par.

Junior Jennifer Cleary also shot under par for the Cavaliers. She produced a round of 1-under 71 to tie for fifth place after the opening 18 holes. Sophomore Megan Propeck, playing in her first collegiate tournament, shot 1-over 73 and senior Celeste Valinho rounded out the UVa team scoring with a 3-over 75. Propeck was in 15th place while Valinho was 34th.

The second round gets underway at 9 a.m. Eastern (8 a.m. local time) on Tuesday. Live scoring is online at Golfstat.com.

Hoos tie school scoring record

The Virginia men’s golf team tied its school single-round scoring record to grab the first-round lead at the Streamsong Invitational in Bowling Green, Fla. The Cavaliers shot 21-under 267 during Monday’s morning round of play.

The afternoon round was not completed due to lighting in the area and darkness. It will resume at 7 a.m. Tuesday. When play was suspended, UVa stood atop the leaderboard at 38-under par. Jacksonville was in second place at 32-under.

UVa was led by freshman Ben James, who used an eagle on his final hole to shoot 9-under 63 during his collegiate debut. That tied the second-best single-round score in Cavalier history. James, the nation’s top-ranked junior player, had a bogey-free round that featured seven birdies in addition to his eagle on a par-four hole.

The last Virginia player to post a round of 63 was current PGA Tour professional Denny McCarthy. He shot that score at the U.S. Collegiate tournament in 2014. UVa’s lowest round ever was a 62 from Jimmy Stanger at the John Burns Intercollegiate in 2017.

The Cavaliers’ other first-round scores on Monday included a 6-under 66 from senior Pietro Bovari, a 4-under 68 from sophomore Deven Patel and a 2-under 70 from junior George Duangmanee.

Nonconference women’s hoops slate released

The Virginia women’s basketball team announced its 2022-23 nonconference schedule Monday. The slate includes seven games at John Paul Jones Arena as well as a preseason exhibition game.

First-year head coach Amaka Agugua-Hamilton and the Cavaliers will welcome NCAA II Pitt-Johnstown for a preseason exhibition game on Thursday, Nov. 3. The event will be free and open to the public.

The Cavaliers will open the season on Monday, Nov. 7 by hosting George Washington. That game will tip at 4 p.m. ahead of the Virginia men’s team’s matchup with North Carolina Central that same evening.

The Cavalier Classic tournament will take place over Thanksgiving weekend with UVa taking on Minnesota (Nov. 26) and East Carolina (Nov. 27). Liberty will be playing those same teams in the round-robin tournament.

Other home opponents include UMBC (Nov. 10), Campbell (Nov. 23), UNCW (Dec. 4), and Morgan State (Dec. 18).

Women’s tennis schedule revealed

The Virginia women’s tennis team announced its 2022-23 schedule on Monday. The Cavaliers open the fall portion of the schedule with a home tournament next weekend (Sept. 16-18) at the Virginia Tennis Facility at the Boar’s Head Resort.

The spring dual match season opens with a doubleheader against Richmond and James Madison on Jan. 20. For the second-straight year, the Cavaliers will be hosting ITA Kickoff Weekend matches (Jan. 27-28) with South Carolina, Northwestern and Washington State all coming to town to play for a spot at the ITA National Team Indoor Championships.

The Cavaliers host seven ACC opponents in dual matches, kicking off conference play with a weekend homestand against North Carolina (Feb. 24) and Duke (Feb. 26).

Greco named volunteer assistant

Virginia men’s lacrosse head coach Lars Tiffany announced the addition of former UVa defenseman Logan Greco as the program’s volunteer assistant coach on Monday. Greco was a member of the Cavaliers’ 2019 NCAA championship team and served as the volunteer assistant coach at Richmond for the 2020 and 2021 seasons.

“To have a starting defenseman from a title team return to Charlottesville to share his experience and wisdom with our men is a stroke of good fortune for UVa Lacrosse,” Tiffany said. “Logan is an enthusiastic and detail-orientated coach. To say he is unafraid of long hours is to understate his eagerness for the coaching profession: he loves the grind. Logan will coordinate the defense with me, teaching techniques to our short stick and six-foot defensemen as well as tactical schemes.”