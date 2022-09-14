UVa roundup: Sambach earns medalist honors at ANNIKA Intercollegiate

It was not her best round of the event, but after building a six-shot lead following the opening 36 holes of the ANNIKA Intercollegiate, Virginia sophomore Amanda Sambach took home medalist honors after Wednesday’s final round of play.

Sambach shot 2-over 74 on Wednesday to place first in the field at 9-under 207. She was two strokes better than runners-up Bohyun Park of Texas and Lauren Walsh of Wake Forest.

It was the best tournament result of her career and ties as the third-best tournament score by a Cavalier. Sambach became the first UVa golfer to win multi-round tournament medalist honors since Anna Redding captured the Mary Fossum Invitational to open the 2018 season.

During the final round, Sambach played her opening nine holes at Royal Golf Club at even par with two birdies and two bogeys. She made bogey on 10, 11 and 13 before rebounding to post four consecutive pars and a birdie on the par-5 18th hole to complete her day.

Sambach is one of the 25 players named to the preseason watch list for the 2023 ANNIKA Award presented to the nation’s top collegiate female golfer. The award and the tournament are named in honor of former LPGA champion Annika Sorenstam, who won 89 professional events and 10 major titles during her 15 years as a professional. Sorenstam was on hand to present Sambach the winner’s trophy.

Sambach’s win came against one of the top fields for a tournament this season. A total of 11 of the 12 teams competing are ranked in the preseason top-20 of the collegiate coaches poll.

Sambach’s play helped the Cavaliers to a third-place finish after shooting 1-under 863 for the event. Sophomore Megan Propeck, playing in her first college outing, was 19th overall at 3-over 219. She posted a final-round score of 72. Senior Celeste Valinho and junior Jennifer Cleary tied for 35th at 6-over 222 and graduate student Riley Smyth was 41st at 223.

Cavaliers cruise past La Salle

The Virginia men’s soccer team (4-2-0) scored five goals in a single match for the first time since 2013 in a 5-0 win over La Salle (1-3-2) on Tuesday night at Klöckner Stadium.

Five different Cavaliers scored a goal in the match.

Leo Afonso got Virginia on the board in the 12th minute when he converted a penalty kick to make it 1-0. Axel Ahlander doubled the Cavaliers' lead with a shot into the low corner in the 35th minute.

Aidan O’Connor and Kome Ubogu each added goals during a five-minute span early in the second half, then Triton Beauvois capped the scoring by converting a penalty kick in the 75th minute.

Virginia took a season-high 24 shots and has now outshot its opponents by a margin of 102-45 this season. Afonso led both teams in shots on target with six. He leads the ACC in total shots with 30.

The Hoos are turning plenty of their shots into goals. UVa leads the ACC in total goals with 17 on the season. And the goals are coming from a variety of players. Ten different Cavaliers have recorded goals this season, the highest total of any team in the ACC.

While the offense continued its recent surge, Virginia's back line delivered a shutout. Goalkeeper Holden Brown recorded his third clean sheet of the season and sixth of his career.

“We've been scoring goals," Virginia coach George Gelnovatch said. "I think that's the thing for me. This team is dangerous and we're scoring goals, and then today we had another shutout. That's probably the thing that's stood out the most along with getting a lot of guys onto the field and get getting some guys rested and prepared for Friday."

The Cavaliers will return to Klöckner Stadium on Friday to resume ACC play against Notre Dame. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. Gelnovatch hopes to see another strong defensive effort from his team.

"I think the goal now is to stop conceding," he said. "If we can keep up this goal-scoring production and lessen the goals scored on us, we will be in good shape. We will definitely be tested on Friday.”