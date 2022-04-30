UVa roundup: Romero has record day at Penn Relays

Virginia’s men’s and women’s track and field teams closed out the Penn Relays with a day of competition that saw four school records fall. Claudio Romero highlighted the performance with a discus throw that set a meet record at the historic competition and leads the NCAA.

With his second throw in the discus competition, Romero surpassed his own Virginia and ACC records before he took down the Penn Relays record with his final throw reaching 67.02m (219’10”). Romero leads the NCAA in the event.

On the women’s side of the event, Ashley Anumba took down a record of her own. For the second-consecutive outing and third time this season, Anumba set a Virginia record in the discus throw. This time her throw reached a distance of 57.53m (188’9”).

The men’s 4xMile relay came down to the wire as Ka’eo Kruse, Nathan Mountain, Yasin Sado and Wes Porter battled in a physical race. With no team able to establish any sort of advantage early on, it all came down to the anchor leg where Porter made his move in the final 150 meters. Sitting in fifth place coming around the final curve, Porter found another gear and pulled off a second-place finish for the Hoos securing a school-record time of 16:17.89.

In the 4x800m relay the Virginia women finished fifth as Keara Seasholtz, Mia Barnett, Sydney Coppolino and Alahna Sabbakhan combined for a school-record time of 8:31.00. On the men’s side Liam Bellamy, Conor Murphy, Yasin Sado and Ethan Zeh finished third with a time of 7:18.78.

Owayne Owens won the men’s triple jump with an outdoor-best mark of 16.61m (54’6”). The mark currently leads the ACC and ranks second in the NCAA. The performance also moves Owens into second on the UVa all-time list.

Cavaliers compete at Longhorn Invite

The No. 14 Virginia rowing team completed action at the Longhorn Invite on Saturday at Walter E. Long Lake in Austin, Texas.

The Cavaliers recorded a pair of third-place finishes and three fourth-place showings against top-ranked Texas, No. 10 Ohio State, No. 16 SMU and UCLA.

UVa finished third in Varsity Four and Third Varsity, and fourth in the Varsity Eight, Second Varsity Eight and Second Varsity Four, respectively.

The Cavaliers return to action at the ACC Championships, which will take place May 13-14 at Lake Hartwell in Clemson, S.C.