UVa roundup: Pioneers put end to Cavaliers' winning streak

The Virginia men’s soccer team could not make it three wins in a row against nationally ranked opponents.

No. 13 Denver put an end to the Cavaliers’ three-game winning streak with a 1-0 victory on Tuesday night at Klöckner Stadium.

Virginia (7-4) entered the match on a three-game win streak, the team’s longest since its 2019 run to the College Cup. That stretch of success included road wins over then-No. 3 Syracuse and then-No. 10 Pittsburgh.

But Denver (7-2-2) avoided a similar fate to the Orange and Panthers, thanks in part to Lukas Fisher, who converted a penalty kick in the 51st minute for the game’s lone goal.

The Cavaliers had their chances, outshooting the Pioneers 13-6, but could not find the back of the net against a Denver back line that posted its third straight clean sheet.

Virginia’s challenging stretch of games continues Friday, when the Cavaliers host No. 4 Duke at 7 p.m. at Klöckner Stadium. A win for either side puts their team in sole possession of first place in the ACC Coastal Division

UVa wins Hamptons Intercollegiate

The No. 11 Virginia men’s golf team picked up its second win of the fall, rolling to the championship at the Hamptons Intercollegiate on Tuesday at Maidstone Club in East Hampton, N.Y. The win marked the second consecutive year UVa has won the event and had a player capture medalist honors.

The Cavaliers shot 3-over 868 during the 54-hole event to post a 35-shot victory over runner-up Yale (903). It is the largest margin of victory in a tournament in program history, topping the 31-shot difference the Hoos posted versus runner-up Virginia Tech at the 1993 ECU Emerald Intercollegiate.

Leading the way for Virginia was freshman Ben James, who won his second tournament in three outings. James shot 5-under 211, including a final-round of 3-under 69, to finish nine shots ahead of a trio of players in second place. That matches the largest margin of victory for an individual medalist in UVa history. Jimmy Flippen posted a nine-shot win in 1991 at the Kiawah Island Intercollegiate.

James becomes the first UVa player to win two tournaments in the same season since Jimmy Stanger in 2016-17. That year, Stanger was first at the Golf Club of Georgia Collegiate in the fall and went on to win the ACC individual crown in the spring.

James was one of five Cavaliers to post top-10 finishes at the tournament. Deven Patel tied for second at 4-over 220, Pietro Bovari finished fifth at 221 and George Duangmanee and Chris Fosdick tied for seventh at 224.

UVa returns to action Oct. 21 for the three-day Golf Club of Georgia Collegiate in Alpharetta, Ga. to wrap up its fall schedule.

Ty Jerome signs with Golden State Warriors

Former Virginia men’s basketball star Ty Jerome has signed a contract with the defending NBA champion Golden State Warriors, the team announced on Tuesday. Terms of the agreement were not released.

Jerome played in 48 games (four starts) last season with the Oklahoma City Thunder, averaging 7.1 points, 2.3 assists, 1.6 rebounds and 16.7 minutes per game. Oklahoma City recently traded Jerome to the Houston Rockets, who then waived him. Once Jerome cleared waivers, he signed with Golden State.

Overall, Jerome has appeared in 112 NBA games (five starts) over three seasons with the Thunder and Phoenix Suns, averaging 7.1 points, 2.4 assists and 1.9 rebounds in 17.1 minutes per game.

Hoos tie for seventh at Windy City

The No. 5 Virginia women’s golf team tied for seventh place Tuesday at the Windy City Collegiate Classic in Highland Park, Ill. The Cavaliers shot their best round of the event, 9-over 297, for a three-round total of 34-over 898.

USC won the tournament, that featured 10 teams ranked in the top-30 of the latest Golfweek poll, at 3-over 867.

Junior Jennifer Cleary was the Cavaliers’ top finisher, placing 12th at 5-over 221. She matched teammate Amanda Sambach for UVa’s best final-round score, shooting 1-over 73. Sambach was 19th overall at 222.

Rounding out the scoring for Virginia was Celeste Valinho in 39th place at 227, Riley Smyth in 42nd position at 230 and Megan Propeck in 69th place at 232. Smyth shot 74 during Tuesday’s action while Valinho and Propeck both carded rounds of 77.

Virginia plays its final fall tournament Oct. 21-23 when the Cavaliers compete at the Stanford Intercollegiate.