UVa roundup: Pedroso signs contract extension through 2027

Add Andres Pedroso to the growing list of Virginia coaches who will be sticking around Charlottesville for a while.

The Cavaliers’ men’s tennis coach has signed a five-year contract extension through the 2027 season, the school announced Wednesday.

Pedroso becomes the third UVa head coach to sign a contract extension this week, joining Lars Tiffany (men’s lacrosse) and Sara O’Leary (women’s tennis).

“Andres has done an outstanding job in his dual role as the director of our tennis programs and the men’s head coach,” Virginia athletic director Carla Williams said in a release announcing the extension. “He was instrumental in the addition of our new outdoor tennis complex at the Boar’s Head Sports Club, guided our team to last year’s ACC championship and continues to attract some of the top amateur players in the world to attend UVa. His student-athletes have been outstanding ambassadors for our university and have been equally remarkable in their academic pursuits. Andres brings great leadership to our tennis programs and we are excited to announce a long-term commitment for him to continue to advance Virginia tennis.”

Pedroso, who is a two-time ACC Men’s Tennis Coach of the Year (2019, 2021), is in his fifth year directing the Virginia tennis program. Last year’s ITA Atlantic Region Head Coach of the Year, Pedroso elevated the 2021 UVa men’s team that was unranked in the preseason to a No. 3 national ranking while winning the ACC regular season and tournament championships.

Pedroso’s players have won two ACC Player of the Year honors, an ACC Rookie of the Year, three Atlantic Region Rookie of the Year, two singles All-America honors and two CoSIDA Academic All-America accolades. He has led his teams to top-10 rankings in each of the past four seasons and has earned an NCAA Tournament invitation every year except the COVID-canceled 2020 season.

“I would like to thank [UVa] President [Jim] Ryan and Carla Williams for continuing to believe in my leadership and for the honor of being a head coach at the University of Virginia,” Pedroso said. “It truly is a privilege to be a part of our university, and I am grateful for every day that I have the opportunity to work alongside Sara O’Leary in coaching and mentoring our men’s and women’s tennis student-athletes. I’d also like to especially thank our associate head coach, Scott Brown, for all of his amazing work over the past five years, as well as all of our student-athletes, their families, our alumni and fans for their incredible commitment and support. UVa Tennis will continue to be a total team effort, and my family and I feel truly blessed to be a part of it.”

Sambach, Lillie open play at Augusta event

Virginia golfers Amanda Sambach and Beth Lillie opened play at the Augusta National Women’s Amateur on Wednesday.

Sambach finished the day tied for 24th place at 2-over 74, while Lillie was in 52nd position at 5-over 77. Only eight players in the 72-competitor field managed to shoot par or better during the opening round.

Italy’s Benedetta Moresco and 16-year-old junior golfer Anna Davis share the first-day lead at 2-under 70.

Following Thursday’s second round, the top 30 players will advance to the final round of competition that will take place Saturday at Augusta National. The first 36 holes of the championship are being contested at Champions Retreat Golf Club in Augusta, Ga. The entire field will play Augusta National for an official practice round Friday.