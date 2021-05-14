UVa roundup: Owens wins triple jump at ACC Championships

The second day of the ACC Outdoor Track and Field Championships saw Virginia win its third individual title when sophomore Owayne Owens captured the triple jump crown.
Sitting in third place after the first three preliminary rounds, Owens took the lead during his first attempt of the finals, going 15.86 meters. On his next attempt, he improved his mark to 15.97 meters and that was good enough to win the title.
It was Owens’ second ACC title. He also won the triple jump at this year’s ACC Indoor Championships.
Distance runner Michaela Meyer had a strong race, posting the best time in the 800-meter prelims. She set a facility record at N.C. State’s Paul Derr Track with a finish of 2:01.89. She will race for the 1,500 and 800 championships on Saturday.
Several Cavaliers earned second-team All-ACC honors with their event finishes on Friday. Alix Still placed sixth in the heptathlon, Claudio Romero was sixth in the men’s shot put (18.10m/59’ 4.75”) and Maria Deaviz finished seventh (16.42m/53’ 10.5”) in the women’s shot put. Khyasia Caldwell was also sixth in the triple jump (12.81 meters/42’ 0.5”).
UVa wins five heats at ACC regatta
The No. 3 Virginia rowing team won all five of its heats on the first day of the ACC Rowing Championship on Friday on Lake Hartwell in Clemson, S.C.
The Cavaliers won their respective heats in the Third Varsity Eight, Varsity Eight, Second Varsity Eight, Varsity Four and Second Varsity Four. Virginia will go for its 11th straight ACC rowing championship on Saturday. The Cavaliers have captured 77 of the previous 85 events at the conference championship. UVa has also raced to ACC titles in 19 of the 20 ACC championship regattas.
On Friday, the Cavaliers posted a time of 6:57.500 in the Third Varsity Eight, defeating runner-up Clemson (7:06.609) by more than nine seconds. Virginia raced past the second-place Clemson 6:33.894-6:43.624 in the Varsity Eight and topped runner-up Duke 6:39.501-6:46.199 in the Second Varsity Eight.
The Wahoos’ Varsity Four beat second-place Duke 7:27.711-7:36.183 and UVa’s Second Varsity Four concluded the racing by out-distancing runner-up Notre Dame 7:36.082-7:42.412.
“We raced pretty well this morning and accomplished what we needed to do,” head coach Kevin Sauer said. “Tomorrow’s finals are another level for which we need to be ready.”
Miller named volleyball assistant
The Virginia volleyball program named Nicole Miller an assistant coach on Friday. Miller comes to Charlottesville after spending four years at UC Davis, most recently as the associate head coach and recruiting director. Miller rounds out Shannon Wells’ coaching staff, joining Kris Grunwald, who was previously announced.
“I reached out to some of the best club coaches around the country and asked them who they thought was one of the best recruiting coordinators in the country,” Wells said. “They provided me with some amazing names, but only one name came across on everyone’s list — Nicole Miller. Nicole is experienced and one of the hardest workers in the coaching world. She has earned the right to be called a great recruiter, but she’s also is a tremendous trainer. I wanted the best of both worlds in this role and our program is going to benefit immensely from her decision to move across the country and join us in this journey. I am very excited to welcome her to the Virginia volleyball family.”