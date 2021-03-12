UVa roundup: Notre Dame takes series opener against Cavaliers

The Notre Dame baseball team scored eight of the game’s final nine runs on Friday as it picked up a 10-5 win over Virginia to kick off a three-game ACC series at Disharoon Park.
The Fighting Irish (5-2, 5-2 ACC) hit three home runs that accounted for five of the team’s 10 runs. That was more than enough support for Notre Dame reliever Joe Sheridan, who pitched the final five innings, allowing only one hit. Only three Cavaliers reached base from the fifth inning on.
Virginia junior Nic Kent reached base four times and recorded one of the Cavaliers’ five hits. Kent, who leads the team in batting, went 1-for-2 with a double, three walks, one RBI and one run scored. He has hit safely in seven-straight games.
Starting pitcher Andrew Abbott struck out seven batters in 4.1 innings of work for Virginia (7-6, 2-5 ACC). Only four of the six runs on his ledger were earned. Reliever Blake Bales allowed one hit over 2.2 scoreless innings of work. He picked off an inherited runner in the fifth and caught Jack Brannigan taking off for second to end the sixth inning. Bales has not allowed a run in 9.2 innings pitched this season.
No. 3 Virginia tops Georgia Tech
The No. 3 Virginia men’s tennis team (12-2, 6-0 ACC) picked up a 5-2 victory against Georgia Tech (8-6, 2-4 ACC) on Friday at the Boar’s Head Resort.
The Cavaliers won a tight doubles point, then won on four singles courts to go ahead 5-0. Georgia Tech won a pair of tiebreakers on the final two courts to earn two points. “It was a hard-fought battle against the Yellow Jackets,” Virginia coach Andres Pedroso said. “They pushed us in doubles, pushed us in singles and competed really well. Credit to them. It was a really good battle but our guys found a way. It was a really close match.”
Hazzard advances in 60-meter dash
Senior Halle Hazzard set the Virginia school record in the 60-meter dash with a time of 7.23 seconds at the NCAA Indoor Track and Field Championship to advance to Saturday’s event finals. Hazzard finished fourth in her heat but qualified to the finals based on her time, which tied for seventh place overall.
UVa sophomore Jada Seaman picked up second-team All-America honors during Friday’s competition with a 12th-place finish in the long jump. Her top mark came on her first attempt when she registered a jump of 6.33m (20’9.25”).
In addition to Hazzard’s event final, Saturday will see UVa’s Owayne Owen compete in the triple jump. He enters the competition ranked No. 4 in the nation and was the ACC champion in the event this year.
Wahoos drop series opener at Duke
The Duke softball team used a two-run sixth inning to fuel a 3-1 victory over Virginia on Friday to kick off their ACC series.
Mikayla Houge (2-3) suffered the loss for Virginia (6-10, 2-8 ACC) after allowing three runs on four hits with three walks and three strikeouts. Houge worked 5.2 innings in the start. Peyton St. George (7-0) picked up the victory for Duke (16-1, 5-1 ACC), working a complete game. She allowed one run on two hits with 10 strikeouts.
Gao fires a 68 at Linger Longer Invitational
Senior WeiWei Gao equaled his career low score by shooting 4-under 68 to lead the Virginia men’s golf team during the first round of the Linger Longer Invitational in Greensboro, Ga.
The Cavaliers posted a team score of 3-over 291 to finish the opening day of play in seventh place in the 16-team field. Georgia Tech grabbed the early lead at 5-under 283. Gao is tied with Louisiana Tech’s James Swash for second place. They are two strokes behind tournament leader Connor McKay of Middle Tennessee State.