UVa roundup: Notre Dame takes series opener against Cavaliers

The Notre Dame baseball team scored eight of the game’s final nine runs on Friday as it picked up a 10-5 win over Virginia to kick off a three-game ACC series at Disharoon Park.

The Fighting Irish (5-2, 5-2 ACC) hit three home runs that accounted for five of the team’s 10 runs. That was more than enough support for Notre Dame reliever Joe Sheridan, who pitched the final five innings, allowing only one hit. Only three Cavaliers reached base from the fifth inning on.

Virginia junior Nic Kent reached base four times and recorded one of the Cavaliers’ five hits. Kent, who leads the team in batting, went 1-for-2 with a double, three walks, one RBI and one run scored. He has hit safely in seven-straight games.

Starting pitcher Andrew Abbott struck out seven batters in 4.1 innings of work for Virginia (7-6, 2-5 ACC). Only four of the six runs on his ledger were earned. Reliever Blake Bales allowed one hit over 2.2 scoreless innings of work. He picked off an inherited runner in the fifth and caught Jack Brannigan taking off for second to end the sixth inning. Bales has not allowed a run in 9.2 innings pitched this season.

No. 3 Virginia tops Georgia Tech