The No. 9 Virginia women’s tennis team picked up a 5-2 victory over Virginia Tech on Thursday in a Commonwealth Clash match at the Virginia Tennis Facility at the Boar’s Head Resort.

Hibah Shaikh clinched the victory for the Cavaliers (16-4, 9-2 ACC) with a win on court three.

Virginia secured the doubles point with 6-0 victories by both Mélodie Collard and Julia Adams on court one and Elaine Chervinsky and Natasha Subhash on court two. Annabelle Xu made her return to the court, seeing her first action since Feb. 12, partnering with Sara Ziodato at No. 3 doubles and picking up a 6-2 victory.

Adams, a grad student who was honored before the match for Senior Day, opened singles play with a 6-2, 6-2 victory against Tamara Barad Itzhaki to give UVa a 2-0 lead.

Ziodato made it 3-0 with a 6-2, 6-2 win on five before the Hokies (10-11, 1-10 ACC) collected a point on court six. Shaikh closed out her 6-3, 6-1 win against Dariya Radulova to give Virginia a 4-1 lead. ACC Freshman of the Week Ozlem Uslu won a tiebreaker to take the second set and match on court one to make it 4-2.

Chervinsky fell behind 5-0 in her first set against Semra Aksu on court four and dropped the opener 6-2 before rallying to take the final two sets 6-1 and 6-4 to close out the match and give Virginia its 10th victory in its last 11 matches.

The Cavaliers have a bye this weekend before closing out the regular season next weekend with matches at No. 7 N.C. State on April 14 and at No. 24 Wake Forest on April 16.

Softball falls in extra innings

The Virginia softball team nearly had two impressive comebacks on Thursday.

The Cavaliers used a four-run fifth inning to erase a 5-1 deficit and force extra innings against rival Virginia Tech. After the Hokies exploded for four runs in the top of the eighth inning, the Hoos nearly rallied to tie the game again, scoring three runs in the bottom of the frame, but the rally ended up one run short in a 9-8 loss at Palmer Park.

Virginia’s four-run fifth inning was sparked by a three-run home run from Tori Gilbert to left centerfield. Gilbert’s game-tying blast came after Jade Hylton had scored on an error to cut the Hokies’ lead to three.

Neither team was able to muster a run over the next two innings, sending the game to extras.

The Hokies’ offense got rolling again in the eighth. Bre Peck got things started for Virginia Tech with a two-RBI double, then Jayme Bailey brought home another run with an RBI single. Kelsey Bennett capped the Hokies’ big inning with a sacrifice fly that scored Bailey.

But like they did in the fifth, the Cavaliers responded. Barbee brought Virginia to within one run with a three-run home run, but the Cavaliers’ rally ended there.

The teams meet for Game 2 of the best-of-3 series on Friday at 5 p.m.

Profit places second at Duke

A group of Virginia throwers that opened competition at the Duke Invitational on Thursday were led by Janae Profit, who earned a runner-up finish in the discus as three Cavaliers posted personal bests at Morris Williams Stadium in Durham, N.C.

Profit recorded her second personal-best mark of the season in the women’s discus, throwing 51.24 meters (168’1”) to place second overall in the event. Kaiya Saunders placed fourth in the event, throwing a personal-best of her own of 50.16 meters (164’7”).

Jada Marsh posted a personal best in the women’s hammer throw, marking 55.19 meters (181’1”), which ranks at No. 5 on the Virginia all-time performance list. On the men’s side, John Fay posted a mark of 57.80 meters (189’7”) in the hammer throw.