UVa roundup: No. 8 Cavaliers qualify for ITA Indoors

The No. 8 Virginia women’s tennis team picked up a 4-1 victory over South Carolina on Saturday in the championship match of ITA Kickoff Weekend at the Boar’s Head Sports Club.

With the victory, the Cavaliers (4-0) earned an invitation to compete at the ITA National Indoor Team Championships, which will take place Feb. 10-13 in Seattle.

The match began with a tight doubles point in which all three courts went to tiebreakers.

Both Julia Adams and Mélodie Collard on court one and Natasha Subhash and Annabelle Xu on court two faced set points trailing 5-3 and both won deuce points to keep their matches alive. Adams and Collard won their tiebreaker 7-2 before Subhash and Xu followed with a 7-4 win in the breaker to clinch the doubles point.

In singles, Elaine Chervinsky gave UVa a 2-0 lead with a 6-1, 6-3 win on court three. No. 20 Ayana Akli got the Gamecocks on the board with a straight-set win on the top court to make it 2-1. After winning a tight first set on court four, 6-4, Sara Ziodato went 6-0 in her second set to put the Cavaliers up 3-1.

Hibah Shaikh battled through a tiebreaker, 9-7, to decide her first set, and then closed out the victory with a 6-2 win in the second against Alice Otis on court six.

Subhash was leading 5-1 in the third set on court two when play was suspended.

Men’s tennis reaches final

The No. 1 Virginia men’s tennis team cruised to a 4-0 victory over Nevada on Saturday in the opening round of ITA Kickoff Weekend at the Boar’s Head Sports Club. In a match that lasted 85 minutes, the Cavaliers (5-0) swept the Wolfpack (0-2) to advance to Sunday’s 1 p.m. championship match against Princeton (1-2).

UVa earned the doubles point with 6-1 wins on courts one and three. In singles, Jeffrey von der Schulenburg and Ryan Goetz won 6-1, 6-1 on courts three and four, respectively, to make it 3-0. Chris Rodesch won the race to clinch with a 6-0, 6-2 victory on the top court.

This was Virginia’s fifth sweep in five matches this season and its 28th consecutive victory dating back to last season. Princeton won 4-1 against Ole Miss in the first match of the day to advance to the final. This will be the first meeting of the two teams since 1987.

Wrestling falls at North Carolina

The Virginia wrestling team earned wins in three weight classes on Friday night but ultimately fell at North Carolina, 30-9, in ACC action at Carmichael Arena.

The Tar Heels (6-6, 2-0 ACC) built an early lead by claiming the first four weight classes of the night before the Cavaliers (6-4, 0-2 ACC) got on the board with a victory from Jarod Verkleeren at 149 pounds.

UNC won again at 157 pounds before Virginia’s Justin McCoy picked up a decision at 165 pounds. The Cavaliers got their final victory of the dual at 197 pounds as Michael Battista closed out the night with a decision.

Danals, Stewart win at App State Open

Hadyn Danals and Hudson Stewart both claimed individual titles to lead a group of eight placewinners for Virginia at the App State Open on Saturday. Danals claimed the title at 184 pounds, while Stewart claimed the title at 174 pounds.

Danals went 4-0 on the day with a pair of pins and a tech fall, while Stewart notched a pin in his championship match to take the title.