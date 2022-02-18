UVa roundup: No. 7 Cavaliers drop ITA indoor opener

The No. 7 Virginia men’s tennis team dropped its opening match of the ITA National Team Indoor Championship by a 4-2 score against No. 4 TCU on Friday at the Nordstrom Tennis Center in Seattle. The Cavaliers (5-4) drop into the tournament’s consolation bracket and will face either 4-seed Florida or 13-seed Texas on Saturday at 3 p.m. ET.

Virginia got off to a strong start with Jeffrey von der Schulenburg and Iñaki Montes winning 6-0 on doubles court two. TCU (9-1) picked up a 6-2 win on court three to even things. Bar Botzer and sophomore Chris Rodesch won 6-3 on court one to secure the doubles point for the Cavaliers.

TCU evened the match with a straight-set win on court five. Von der Schulenburg put the Cavaliers ahead 2-1 with a 7-6 (3), 6-2 win against Sander Jong on court three. The other four matches all went to third sets with the Horned Frogs winning on courts two, four and six to move on to the quarterfinals.

UVa topped by Harvard

The No. 7 Virginia men’s squash team (12-6) dropped an 8-1 decision to No. 2 Harvard (13-1) in the first round of the Potter Cup on Friday at the Penn Squash Center.

The Cavaliers registered their only point in the match when Will Holey edged Tate Harms in a five-game thriller. Holey dominated the opening game with an emphatic 11-2 win, but Harms answered with the reverse score to level the individual match at 1-1. After splitting the third and fourth games, Holey came through with 12-10 win to secure a point for Virginia.

Distance medley teams turn in season-bests

The Virginia men’s and women’s distance medley relay teams traveled to the JDL Fast Track in Winston-Salem, N.C. to compete in the JDL DMR Invitational, where both squads improved their season-best times on Friday.

Margot Appleton, Jada Seaman, Alahna Sabbakhan, and Mia Barnett delivered for the Hoos on the women’s side. The quartet turned in the best performance of the season for Virginia at 11:07.22 in a fifth-place finish.

On the men’s side, Virginia fielded a team consisting of Yasin Sado, Jordan Willis, Connor Murphy and Wes Porter. The squad placed second in a field of 11 with a season-best time of 9:38.73. The Cavaliers bested their previous best set by Sado, Will Trent, Liam Bellamy and Wes Porter set at the Hokie Invitational (Jan. 21)