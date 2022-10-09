UVa roundup: No. 6 Cavaliers remain unbeaten at home

The No. 6 Virginia field hockey team continued its stellar play at home and extended its winning streak Sunday with a 2-1 victory over Miami (Ohio) at the UVa Turf Field.

The Cavaliers (9-3) improved to 7-0 in home games this season and won their sixth straight game.

Virginia got on the scoreboard in the first quarter when Taryn Tkachuk fired off a pass to Anneloes Knol, who scooped up the ball and knocked it into the goal 10:35 into the game.

Daniela Mendez-Trendler added an insurance goal 10:30 into the second half after weaving her way through the defense and through the circle before firing off an on-target shot. It was Mendez-Trendler’s fifth goal in the last four games.

The RedHawks got on the board midway through the fourth quarter when Katherine Groff scored on a shot from the far corner of the goal but could get no closer.

“Miami always presents a very different style of hockey," Virginia coach Michele Madison said. "It's very effective for them. They have quick passes and are able to find the spaces fast. They did that today and created some havoc for us.”

Virginia returns to action on Friday when it hosts No. 14 Wake Forest (9-3, 2-1 ACC) at 5 p.m. at Turf Field.

No. 2 UVa earns draw

A pair of freshmen got into the scoring column for the No. 2 Virginia women's soccer team on Sunday, but the Cavaliers had to settle for a 2-2 draw with Syracuse at Klöckner Stadium.

Maggie Cagle delivered a goal and an assist on the afternoon, while fellow first-year Jill Flammia found the net for the second time this season to lead the Cavaliers (10-2-2, 3-2-1 ACC).

After Syracuse (8-5-1, 1-4-1 ACC) got on the board with an own-goal by Virginia in the second minute, the Cavaliers fought their way back into the game, scoring a goal in each half to take the lead on the Orange.

Cagle struck the first one for the Hoos with her unassisted goal in the 24th minute. The second goal came on a Cagle assist with the freshman driving down the right side of the box in the 63rd minute before playing a ball in to Flammia, who scored with a one-touch redirect to give UVa a 2-1 lead.

Syracuse found the equalizer in the 89th minute after a takeaway at the top of the box. The initial shot by Pauline Machtens was saved and deflected by Virginia’s keeper, but the deflected ball was cleaned up by Koby Commandant to secure the draw.

“Obviously a very disappointing result today given the game," Virginia coach Steve Swanson said. "But, right now we are not making plays on both ends of the field and that has been the difference. We have a lot of soccer left to play though and we will find out what our team is made of right now.”

Virginia returns to action on Thursday when it travels to Blacksburg to take on Virginia Tech. Kickoff is set for 8 p.m.

Cavaliers fall to Clemson

After winning the first set in Jervey Gym, the Virginia Volleyball team (8-9, 0-6 ACC) dropped the final three sets to Clemson (11-7, 2-4) in a 25-22, 19-25, 14-25, 23-25 loss on Sunday afternoon.

Virginia middle blockers Abby Tadder (10 kills, 6 block assists) and Veresia Yon (9 kills, .444 hitting %) led the effort for the Cavaliers, who return home to host Florida State (12-5, 4-2) on Friday at 6 p.m. and Miami (10-7, 3-3 ACC) on Oct. 16 at 1 p.m. at Memorial Gymnasium.

Both matches are scheduled to stream on ACC Network Extra.