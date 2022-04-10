UVa roundup: No. 3 Cavaliers swept by No. 8 Hurricanes

Throughout this season, the No. 3 Virginia baseball team has used big innings to pull away from opponents and turn competitive games into routs.

On Sunday, the Cavaliers were on the other end of an offensive onslaught

No. 8 Miami scored 11 runs between the third and fourth innings en route to a 15-5 victory over Virginia. The win completed a three-game series sweep for the Hurricanes (26-6, 13-2 ACC) and extended their win streak to 13 games.

Virginia (26-6, 9-6 ACC) scored the first three runs of the contest and held a 3-0 lead after its at-bat in the third inning. Miami responded by scoring the next 11 runs, with a five-run third inning and six-run fourth. The Hurricanes capitalized on 13 walks issued by Virginia pitchers and three errors in the field.

Chris Newell went 4-for-5 with a home run, two RBI and two runs scored to lead Virginia. The homer was his eighth of the season and 17th of his career.

The Cavaliers will return home on Tuesday to host Old Dominion in a rematch of last year’s Columbia Regional final. First pitch is scheduled for 6 p.m. at Disharoon Park.

No. 14 UVa tops No. 3 N.C. State

The No. 14 Virginia women’s tennis team picked up a 4-3 victory over No. 3 N.C. State (20-4, 7-3 ACC) on Sunday at the Boar’s Head Resort.

The Cavaliers (16-4, 8-3 ACC) dropped the doubles point but picked up four singles victories to take the match. Sara Ziodato won the clinching match on court six.

“We talked a lot before the match about just being resilient, being able to bounce back and not being afraid of failure," Virginia coach Sara O'Leary said. "We missed some opportunities in that doubles point, but I don't think that fazed the girls at all. I think they just came back out more determined than ever and it showed in the singles.”

No. 8 Virginia wins at Miami

The No. 8 Virginia men’s tennis team closed out the weekend with a 6-1 victory over No. 28 Miami on Sunday at the Neil Schiff Tennis Center in Coral Gables, Fla.

Miami (14-8, 3-6 ACC) opened the match with a 6-1 win on the third doubles court, but Iñaki Montes and Ryan Goetz won 6-4 on court two to even it up. Chris Rodesch and Bar Botzer pulled out a 7-5 victory on the top court to give UVa (17-5, 10-0 ACC) the doubles point and a 1-0 lead.

Alexander Kiefer opened singles with a dominant 6-1, 6-0 win on court six. Gianni Ross followed with a 6-2, 6-2 win on five. Jeffrey von der Schulenburg clinched the victory with a 6-2, 6-1 win on court three. Ryan Goetz added a 6-4, 6-3 victory on court four to put UVa ahead 5-0.

The remaining two singles courts were decided by tiebreakers. Montes won his first set 6-1 against Dan Martin on court one, but lost a deuce point to drop the second set 7-5. Martin won a third-set super tiebreaker 10-4 to pick up a point for the Hurricanes. Rodesch won his first set 6-4 against Bojan Jankulovski and then won a tiebreaker 7-4 to take the second set and close out the 6-1 Cavalier victory.

Virginia falls in series finale

The Virginia softball team took the early lead, but fell behind after a big third inning from Duke in a 10-1 loss to the No. 13 Blue Devils on Sunday at Palmer Park.

UVa (22-19, 8-7 ACC) got on the board first with a single run in the first when Katie Goldberg drove in Tori Gilbert. Duke (32-5, 14-2 ACC) moved in front with a bases-loaded single that drove in two runs in the third, then capitalized on an error to bring a third run home. Another two-RBI single up the middle and a two-run home run pushed the lead out to 7-1 before Virginia got out of the third inning.

The Blue Devils extended the lead with a three-run shot in the sixth inning to take the score out to 10-1. Virginia got a run back with a sac fly from Reece Holbrook in the home half, but nothing else as Duke took the series finale.

Hoos to host Lewis Chitengwa Memorial

The Virginia men’s golf team will host the inaugural Lewis Chitengwa Memorial on Monday and Tuesday at Birdwood Golf Course (par 71, 7,058 yards) in Charlottesville to wrap-up the regular season. The event honors the former Cavalier standout who lettered at UVa from 1995 to 1998. The event is free to the public.

The tournament marks Virginia’s first men’s home event since the final Cavalier Classic was played at Birdwood in April of 2011. Live scoring will be online at Golfstat.com.

The 54-hole tournament features a 10 a.m. shotgun start on Monday with 36 holes scheduled for the 14-team field. A single round will take place Tuesday starting at 8:45 a.m. from the first and 10th tees.

The field for the event includes No. 26 Charlotte, Coastal Carolina, East Carolina, Kentucky, No. 36 Liberty, Loyola (Md.), Maryland, No. 39 North Florida, St. Mary’s, No. 29 Tennessee, Texas State and Virginia Tech. Virginia will field an A and B team for the tournament.

“We are proud to host the Lewis Chitengwa Memorial tournament and to honor his golfing legacy,” Virginia coach Bowen Sargent said. “The event is the first major men’s competition on the redesigned Davis Love course at Birdwood. To have the tournament honor Lewis and all that he did for our sport will make for a very special event.”