UVa roundup: No. 2 Hoos shut out No. 4 Duke

For the second time this season, Lia Godfrey scored the game-winning goal for the Virginia women's soccer team in a victory over a top-five opponent.

Godfrey's latest heroics came Sunday in the No. 2 Cavaliers' 1-0 victory over No. 4 Duke at Koskinen Stadium in Durham, N.C.

The goal came in the 28th minute, when Godfrey scored on a nice centering pass from Haley Hopkins for the fourth game-winning goal of her career and second this season. Her other game winner this season came at No. 2 North Carolina on Sept. 17.

Godfrey's goal was enough for the Virginia back line and goalkeeper Cayla White, who posted six saves – one off her career high – en route to her sixth clean sheet of the season.

“This was a really good win for our program as we have the utmost respect for Duke, their coaching staff and their team," Virginia coach Steve Swanson said. "This is a hard place to play, let alone win, so we are proud of the effort from the team. They played hard, together and intelligently which we needed to do in order to get the result.”

Virginia (10-1-1, 3-1-0 ACC) returns home for a pair of ACC matches this week, starting with an 8 p.m. contest against No. 7 Florida State on Thursday.

No. 7 UVa wins third in a row

The No. 7 Virginia field hockey team picked up a 3-0 victory over No. 19 William & Mary on Sunday at Turf Field. The Cavaliers (7-3) scored three times in the fourth quarter while outshooting the Tribe (7-4) 24-0 in the game.

Freshman Daniela Mendez-Trendler logged her third goal of the weekend to start the scoring for the Cavaliers. Less than a minute later, Virginia was awarded a penalty stroke, and sophomore Taryn Tkachuk converted the stroke to give UVa a 2-0 lead.

Virginia added an insurance goal with two minutes left in the game when junior Meghen Hengerer netted her first goal of the season.

“William & Mary presented a very aggressive defensive style, and they were committed to defense," Virginia coach Michele Madison said. "It took us a while to get through, especially in the circle. There were a lot of people in the circle. We just stuck with it, kept trying to build the passing game and great opportunities and just get one to drop. We knew when we got one to drop, we hoped they would keep dropping.”

The Cavaliers return to ACC play on Friday at No. 22 Duke.

Cavaliers’ comeback falls short

After dropping the first two sets, the Virginia volleyball team rallied to win the third set against Duke on Sunday and extend the match to four sets. The Cavaliers nearly forced a decisive fifth set, but the rally fell just short in a 25-14, 25-14, 16-25, 28-26 loss to the Blue Devils in Cameron Indoor Stadium.

After dominating set No. 3, Virginia (8-7, 0-4 ACC) and Duke (10-5, 1-3 ACC) played a tightly contested fourth set that featured eight lead changes and required extra points, but it was the Blue Devils who prevailed, 28-26, to close out the victory.

UVa was led by middle blocker Veresia Yon, who finished with a season-high seven kills, hit .312 and tied for a match-high six blocks, including one solo. Grace Turner terminated a team-high nine kills on 36 swings and registered 11 digs.