UVa roundup: No. 16 Cavaliers pick up road win over Syracuse

Danielle Husar and Noa Boterman each scored a goal to lead the No. 16 Virginia field hockey team to a 2-1 road win over No. 6 Syracuse on Friday at J.S. Coyne Stadium in Syracuse, N.Y.
The Cavaliers' victory snapped a nine-game win streak for the Orange (11-3, 4-1 ACC). The win also gave Virginia (9-6, 3-2 ACC) its eighth-straight victory in the series against Syracuse.
A scoreless first half looked to spill over into the fourth quarter until Husar took a pass from Adele Iacobucci and knocked it into a wide-open corner of the goal with 19.5 seconds left in the third quarter.
Boterman doubled the Cavaliers’ advantage when she scored on a penalty corner with 6:34 remaining in the fourth.
The Orange pulled their goalie with 5:29 remaining to give them an extra person on the attack. The gamble paid off, with the added pressure creating a penalty stroke opportunity. Laura Graziosi converted the stroke to make it a 2-1 game with 4:37 remaining.
Syracuse continued with its extra attacker and empty net, but UVa withstood the pressure, keeping the Orange from taking another shot the remainder of the game.
“What an incredible win on Syracuse’s turf against a very good, very dangerous, always-attacking Syracuse team," Virginia coach Michele Madison said. "Our defense really wanted it today. They put the pressure on. They kept the pressure on all over the field. And so we were able to map the ball into the goal.”
Virginia closes out the regular season with a pair of home games. The Cavaliers host Drexel (5-11, 2-2 CAA) on Sunday at noon and No. 10 North Carolina on Oct. 29 at 5 p.m.
Virginia opens play in Georgia
The No. 20 Virginia men’s golf team is in 12th place after the opening round of the Golf Club of Georgia Collegiate in Alpharetta, Ga. The Cavaliers finished the first day of play at 4-over 292. No. 9 Texas A&M and No. 15 Pepperdine share the lead at 13-under 275.
Virginia was led by junior Pietro Bovari, who shot 1-under 71 to finish the round in 26th place. Sophomores George Duangmanee posted a score of 73 and is in 36th place while sophomore Chris Fosdick and senior Sam Jung both shot 74 to tie for 46th position. First-year Deven Patel rounded out UVa’s scoring with a 75. He is in 55th place.
The second round of the event takes place Saturday and the final 18 holes will be contested Sunday.