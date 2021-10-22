UVa roundup: No. 16 Cavaliers pick up road win over Syracuse

Danielle Husar and Noa Boterman each scored a goal to lead the No. 16 Virginia field hockey team to a 2-1 road win over No. 6 Syracuse on Friday at J.S. Coyne Stadium in Syracuse, N.Y.

The Cavaliers' victory snapped a nine-game win streak for the Orange (11-3, 4-1 ACC). The win also gave Virginia (9-6, 3-2 ACC) its eighth-straight victory in the series against Syracuse.

A scoreless first half looked to spill over into the fourth quarter until Husar took a pass from Adele Iacobucci and knocked it into a wide-open corner of the goal with 19.5 seconds left in the third quarter.

Boterman doubled the Cavaliers’ advantage when she scored on a penalty corner with 6:34 remaining in the fourth.

The Orange pulled their goalie with 5:29 remaining to give them an extra person on the attack. The gamble paid off, with the added pressure creating a penalty stroke opportunity. Laura Graziosi converted the stroke to make it a 2-1 game with 4:37 remaining.

Syracuse continued with its extra attacker and empty net, but UVa withstood the pressure, keeping the Orange from taking another shot the remainder of the game.