UVa roundup: No. 13 Cavaliers top Virginia Tech

The No. 13 Virginia women’s tennis team picked up a 6-1 victory over Virginia Tech on Saturday in Blacksburg. With the victory, UVa (14-4, 6-3 ACC) picks up a point in the Commonwealth Clash, an all-sports competition between the two schools.

Sofia Munera and Natasha Subhash opened the match with a 6-2 win on doubles court two. Emma Navarro and Hibah Shaikh then clinched the doubles point for UVa with a 6-1 victory on court one.

Navarro downed Elizabet Danailova 6-1, 6-0 on court one to open singles play. Subhash followed with a 6-3, 6-0 victory on court two. Sara Ziodato clinched the victory with a 6-3, 6-3 triumph on court five. Amber O’Dell and Shaikh added two more straight-set victories to give UVa a 6-0 lead.

Nicole Kiefer rebounded from dropping her first set 6-0 to win her second 6-3 to force a third-set super tiebreaker on court six against Charlotte Cartledge. Cartledge won the breaker 10-5 to earn the Hokies’ lone point.

Virginia women win Colonial Relays

Three UVa track and field athletes won their events and the Cavalier women secured 80 overall points to win the Colonial Relays on Saturday in Williamsburg.

Claudio Romero kicked off the day with a victory in the hammer throw. His throw soared to a mark of 63.03m (206’9) setting a facility record in the event and improving on his ACC-leading mark.

Maria Deaviz continued the hot start for the Cavaliers by recording a mark of 17.01m (55’9.75”) and set a facility record while improving on her ACC-leading mark.

The women’s throwers closed out their day with a strong showing in the discus as six Cavaliers finished in the top seven in the event. Ashley Anumba won the discus, setting a facility record with her mark of 52.10m (170’11”).

The Virginia women scored 80 total points with a team of just throwers and vaulters in Williamsburg. The Cavaliers took 60 points from the throwing events and 20 points from the pole vault.

No. 16 UVa topped by No. 7 Duke

The No. 16 Virginia women’s lacrosse team fell 13-8 to No. 7 Duke on Saturday afternoon at Koskinen Stadium.

Kiki Shaw led the Cavaliers (6-7, 2-4 ACC) with three goals, while Morgan Schwab added two goals and one assist. Ashlyn McGovern and Mackenzie Hoeg each had one goal and one assist.

UVa trailed Duke (13-1, 4-1 ACC) 27-20 on shots, 16-9 on draw controls and 18-16 on ground balls. Katie DeSimone led the Blue Devils with four goals.

Hoos drop Game 2 to FSU

The Virginia softball team suffered a 9-0 loss to No. 2 Florida State on Saturday in Game 2 of their three-game ACC series at Palmer Park.

The Seminoles (34-2, 9-2 ACC) pushed three runs across in the first inning before adding a fourth run in the third when an error extended the inning and allowed a run to score. FSU added to the lead with two more home runs — a three-run shot in the sixth and a two-run shot in the seventh — to reach the final margin.

Savanah Henley (6-6) took the loss for the Cavaliers (21-15, 8-3 ACC) after allowing five runs on four hits with two walks and a strikeout in 1.1 innings of work.

No. 11 Wahoos win nine races

No. 11 Virginia won nine races against No. 4 Michigan and No. 9 Ohio State at the ACC/Big Ten Dual on Saturday at Griggs Reservoir Park. The Cavaliers won four of seven races against the Wolverines in the morning session and five of seven races against the Buckeyes in the afternoon.

“We won some and lost some today, but across the board we showed a lot of fight and that creates hope going forward,” Virginia head coach Kevin Sauer said. “I was particularly impressed by the Varsity 8’s response versus Ohio State after getting beat by Michigan in the morning. Many thanks to the Ohio State staff for hosting a great event.”

Hoos stay in seventh

The Virginia men’s golf team remained in seventh place after the second round of Vanderbilt’s Mason Rudolph Championship on Saturday. The Cavaliers shot 1-over 285 for the second consecutive day for a 36-hole total of 2-over 570. The host Commodores shot 14-under 270 to continue to lead the 15-team field at 32-under 536.

UVa freshman Deven Patel continues to lead the team after finishing the second round in 10th place at 4-under 138. He shot 1-under 70 during the second round.