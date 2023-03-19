The No. 12 Virginia men’s tennis team continued its recent run of success against ACC teams with a 7-0 win over No. 13 Duke on Sunday at the Boar’s Head Sports Club indoor courts. UVa (14-4, 6-0 ACC) has now won 32 straight matches in ACC play and 39 straight matches against ACC opponents

The Cavaliers took the doubles point and won the first set on all six courts. Virginia clinched the victory with three straight-set wins on courts two, five and six and then won third sets on the final three to complete the sweep.

“What I think our players did the best of was staying poised and calm throughout the ups and downs and momentum swings that always happen," Virginia associate head coach Scott Brown said. "That was one of our better mental efforts with their body language and energy. I'm really proud of the guys all across the board — doubles and singles. We talked about it yesterday and they really came out and did a great job of that today.”

Virginia closes out its homestand by hosting Virginia Tech on Wednesday at 3 p.m.

Women's tennis tops Louisville

The No. 11 Virginia women’s tennis team closed out the weekend with a 6-1 victory over Louisville on Sunday on the indoor courts at the Boar’s Head Sports Club.

The Cavaliers (12-3, 5-1 ACC) won the doubles point and built up a 4-0 lead before Louisville (8-8, 0-6 ACC) earned a point with a win on court one. UVa won the remaining two matches for a 6-1 victory.

Virginia is on the road next weekend, playing at Miami on Friday at 1 p.m. before traveling to face No. 17 Florida State on March 26 at noon.

Men's golf in fourth

The No. 16 Virginia men’s golf team finished the opening round of play at the Linger Longer Invitational at Great Waters Golf Course at Reynolds Plantation in fourth place.

The Cavaliers shot 1-under 287 and are four shots behind co-leaders Alabama and Georgia. Top-ranked Vanderbilt is one shot ahead of UVa on the leaderboard.

Chris Fosdick had the Cavaliers’ best opening-day score, shooting 3-under 69. It was his best round of the season and featured five birdies and a pair of bogeys. He finished the round in fourth place.

Softball falls to No. 4 Clemson

Virginia got another solid day in the circle, including a six-strikeout relief outing from Jenny Bressler, but fell 2-0 at No. 4 Clemson on Sunday in the series finale.

The Tigers (29-1, 6-0 ACC) scored two runs in the first inning and held on to that advantage down the stretch to pick up the victory. The Tigers loaded the bases with one out in the first and got on the scoreboard with a single to left from Alia Logoleo combined with an error on the field attempt that allowed a second run to score.

Molly Grube (7-6) took the loss for UVa (18-10, 1-5 ACC) after allowing the two ones — one of them earned — on a walk and three hits in the first.