No. 1 Texas won all four races against the No. 10 Virginia rowing team on Monday morning at Rivanna Reservoir.

The Longhorns defeated the Cavaliers in the Varsity Four (7:12.7-7:22.7), Second Varsity Four (7:18.6-7:38.4), Second Varsity Eight (6:28.9-6:37.9) and Varsity Eight (6:17.1-6:24.7).

“We ran into a buzzsaw today with Texas,” Virginia head coach Kevin Sauer said. “They were more than ready for us after having a tough Saturday at Princeton. Texas is well coached with strong rowers, and they took it to us. We will respond in every way possible going forward.”

The Cavaliers will return to the water on Saturday when they welcome North Carolina, Tennessee and Navy at the UVa Invite at Rivanna Reservoir.

Field hockey unveils recruiting class

Virginia field hockey coach Michele Madison announced Monday that Mia Abello (Houston, Texas), Ria Chhina (Chantilly), Minnie Pollock (Harrogate, Great Britain) and Emma Watchilla (Kingston, Pa.), will join the program as freshmen for the 2023 season. Additionally, Megan Connors (San Diego) will join the team as a grad transfer from the University of California.

“This small class packs a big punch,” Madison said. “Four of the five competed internationally during high school on various age teams. We have one senior national team athlete, two first-team All-Americans, one 100+ goal scorer and another with 76 goals and 41 assists. All have played on championship teams. This class knows how to win. Their huge upside is driven by the passion they exude on the field.”