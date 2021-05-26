UVa roundup: Navarro advances to NCAA singles semifinals

Emma Navarro is two wins away from a national championship.
The Virginia freshman needed just 61 minutes to earn a 6-2, 6-1 win over LSU's Paris Corley on Wednesday in the quarterfinals of the NCAA Women’s Tennis Singles Championship in Orlando. Corley was 22-5 this season in singles for the Tigers and is ranked No. 60 in the latest ITA Singles Ranking.
Navarro (23-1) will face a familiar opponent in Thursday’s national semifinal, taking on top-seeded Sara Daavettila (22-1) of North Carolina. The two faced one another in the ACC Championship semifinals, with the match abandoned in the third set. Daavettila is ranked No. 2 in the ITA Singles rankings but is the No. 1 seed in the championship.
Navarro, who is the No. 3 seed in the 64-player championship, is the second player in program history to advance to the NCAA Singles semifinals, joining two-time national champion Danielle Collins (2014 and 2016).
Navarro also is making a deep run in the NCAA Doubles Tournament. Navarro and doubles partner Rosie Johanson downed Jayci Goldsmith and Tatiana Makarova of Texas A&M 6-3, 6-1 on Wednesday to advance to the semifinals. The Aggie duo are ranked No. 20 in the latest ITA doubles rankings. Navarro and Johanson are ranked No. 21.
Navarro and Johanson will face Kylie Collins and Lulu Sun of Texas on Thursday at 4 p.m. in the semifinals. Collins and Sun are currently ranked No. 19.
Young advances to NCAA meet
Virginia senior Sam Young advanced to the NCAA Outdoor Track and Field Championships in the pole vault competition thanks to his eighth-place finish at the NCAA East Preliminary Round in Jacksonville, Fla.
Young tied his personal best mark with a clearance of 5.25 meters (17’ 2.75”) on his initial attempt at the height to earn his first trip to the national championship meet. In three previous trips to the NCAA East Preliminary Round, his best finish was 15th place.
Several other UVa men’s competitors advanced to Friday’s quarterfinal rounds of their respective events during Wednesday’s first round competition.
In the 1500 meters, freshman Wes Porter grabbed one of five automatic-qualifying positions from his heat with a fourth-place finish. His time of 3:44.05 figured 10th overall for the competition.
Both Jordan Willis and Brandon Outlaw moved into the quarterfinals in the 400. By virtue of his third-place finish (46.45) in his heat, Willis grabbed an automatic-qualifying spot while Outlaw’s time (46.65) allowed him to be one of the next six best times outside of the heat qualifiers to advance.
Conklin, Orr earn USRowing invites
Virginia juniors Janet Conklin and Lauren Orr have been invited to the 2021 Under 23 National Team Selection Camp this summer, USRowing announced Wednesday.
Athletes selected through the camp will represent the U.S. at the 2021 World Rowing Under 23 Championships July 7-11 in Racice, Czech Republic.
The women's selection camp will run June 1-20 at the University of Iowa under the direction of Andrew Carter, assisted by Liz Tuppen and Molly Hamrick. The camp will select the athletes who will represent the U.S. in the women's eight, women's four with coxswain, women's four and women's quadruple sculls in Racice.
In 2021, Conklin coxed UVa’s Second Varsity Eight to the ACC championship as the Cavaliers captured their 11th straight ACC team title. Virginia’s Second Varsity Eight is the No. 3 seed in this weekend’s NCAA Rowing Championships in Sarasota, Fla.
Orr was part of Virginia’s Third Varsity Eight which captured the ACC title. Orr and UVa senior Sophia Kershner were among 46 female athletes recognized as invitees to the 2020 USRowing Under 23 National Team Selection Camp, which was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.