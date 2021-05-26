UVa roundup: Navarro advances to NCAA singles semifinals

Emma Navarro is two wins away from a national championship.

The Virginia freshman needed just 61 minutes to earn a 6-2, 6-1 win over LSU's Paris Corley on Wednesday in the quarterfinals of the NCAA Women’s Tennis Singles Championship in Orlando. Corley was 22-5 this season in singles for the Tigers and is ranked No. 60 in the latest ITA Singles Ranking.

Navarro (23-1) will face a familiar opponent in Thursday’s national semifinal, taking on top-seeded Sara Daavettila (22-1) of North Carolina. The two faced one another in the ACC Championship semifinals, with the match abandoned in the third set. Daavettila is ranked No. 2 in the ITA Singles rankings but is the No. 1 seed in the championship.

Navarro, who is the No. 3 seed in the 64-player championship, is the second player in program history to advance to the NCAA Singles semifinals, joining two-time national champion Danielle Collins (2014 and 2016).

Navarro also is making a deep run in the NCAA Doubles Tournament. Navarro and doubles partner Rosie Johanson downed Jayci Goldsmith and Tatiana Makarova of Texas A&M 6-3, 6-1 on Wednesday to advance to the semifinals. The Aggie duo are ranked No. 20 in the latest ITA doubles rankings. Navarro and Johanson are ranked No. 21.