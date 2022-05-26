UVa roundup: Montes' NCAA singles run ends in quarterfinals

Virginia sophomore Iñaki Montes saw his run at the NCAA Men’s Tennis Singles Championship come to an end in the quarterfinals on Thursday at the Khan Outdoor Tennis Complex in Champaign, Ill.

Montes suffered a 6-3, 7-6 (5) loss to reigning NCAA singles champion Sam Riffice of Florida. Riffice had suffered a 7-5, 6-4 loss against Montes last Thursday in the quarterfinals of the NCAA Team Championship.

By advancing to the Round of 16, Montes earned All-America honors in singles for the first time in his career.

Montes downed Peter Makk of Southern California 6-3, 6-1 on Monday night to start his NCAA singles run, then advanced to the quarterfinals with a three-set victory against Daniel Rodrigues of South Carolina.

Lacrosse All-Americans

Virginia men’s lacrosse players Connor Shellenberger, Cole Kastner, Matt Moore, Petey LaSalla, Payton Cormier, Jeff Conner, Cade Saustad and Grayson Sallade garnered All-American recognition from the United States Intercollegiate Lacrosse Association (USILA).

A Tewaaraton Award finalist, Shellenberger was named a first-team selection. Kastner, the ACC’s Defensive Player of the Year, garnered second-team honors. Moore and LaSalla were named third-team selections, while Cormier, Conner, Saustad and Sallade earned honorable mention recognition. Moore is the only honoree that is not expected to return to UVa in 2023.

UVa women’s lacrosse players Ashlyn McGovern and Aubrey Williams also earned IWLCA All-American honors. Both players were selected to the third team. The pair, along with freshman Rachel Clark, were selected as honorable mention All-Americans by Inside Lacrosse.

Men’s soccer announces incoming class

The Virginia men’s soccer program will welcome 15 new players for the 2022-23 season, head coach George Gelnovatch announced on Thursday.

UVa’s class, which includes Miguel Kobbe Adoboe, Axel Ahlander, Triton Beauvois, Collin Gallagher, Albin Gashi, Moritz Kappelsberger, Daniel Mangarov, Reese Miller, Aidan O’Connor, David Okorie, Umerto Pela, Yassine Rhoumar, Amari Salley, Parker Sloan, Andy Sullins and Owen Walz, is ranked top-five by TopDrawSoccer.com. The group, which includes three transfers, will compete in the 2022-23 season.

“I am very excited to welcome this deep and talented 2022 recruiting class to grounds as it possesses a nice mixture of quality, experience and positional diversity,” Gelnovatch said. “Specifically, we’ve blended some transfers with a proven track record of success at the collegiate level, with high level international and American based players from various professional academies and clubs. Adding this highly rated group to the talented pool of current players we have, will most certainly enhance the quality and depth of our team to compete for championships immediately.”

Sambach receives honorable mention

Virginia freshman golfer Amanda Sambach was named an honorable mention All-American today Thursday by the Women’s Golf Coaches Association.

This season, Sambach earned All-ACC honors and helped Virginia to a 15th-place finish at the NCAA Championships, where she placed 31st as an individual. She was ranked the No. 39 individual in the nation by Golfstat heading into postseason play.

Sambach’s 72.85 stroke average led UVa this season. That’s the best single-season stroke average by a freshman in program history. She had a total of four top-10 finishes during the year.