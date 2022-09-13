UVa roundup: Men's golf team wins Streamsong Invitational

The Virginia men’s golf team shot a school-best 56-under 808 to win the Streamsong Invitational at Streamsong Resort in Bowling Green, Fla. on Tuesday.

UVa opened the tournament by tying its school single-round scoring mark, shooting 21-under 267, and then followed that up with rounds of 20-under 268 and 15-under 273. The Cavaliers’ early fireworks allowed it to hold off a last-round charge from tournament host Lipscomb. The Bisons shot a blistering 33-under 255 on Tuesday to place second at 49-under 815.

Virginia was led by freshman Ben James, who posted a school record tournament score of 20-under 196 during his collegiate debut. James produced rounds of 63, 65 and 68 and did not have a single bogey during the 54-hole event.

“It was an impressive week for the entire team,” UVa coach Bowen Sargent said. “We qualified very well heading into the event and the outcome at Streamsong is a result of our preparation leading into this tournament.”

The win was the 23rd in Sargent’s 19-year tenure at Virginia.

“I am so proud of Ben and his play this week,” Sargent said. “He put up scores that we haven’t seen in a long time in our program. Opening the tournament with a 28 [in the first nine holes] set the tone for him and the team. His maturity and work ethic bring so much to our team. We can all learn a lot from his preparation and play this week.”

James had plenty of help from his Cavalier teammates. Senior Pietro Bovari, fresh off of helping Italy to the World Amateur Team Championship, tied for third place at 15-under 201.

Junior George Duangmanee also posted a collegiate best tournament performance, shooting 11-under 205. Sophomore Deven Patel also posted a career-low by shooting 10-under 206 to place 16th.

Chris Fosdick was 47th at 1-under 215 and freshman Bryan Lee, competing as an individual, was 37th at 4-under 212.

Hoos continue to lead ANNIKA

Sophomore Amanda Sambach and the Virginia women’s golf team continue to lead the field after Tuesday’s second round of play at the ANNIKA Intercollegiate in Lake Elmo, Minn.

After opening play with a 7-under 65 to tie the UVa single-round scoring record, Sambach shot 4-under 68 during the second round to hold a six-shot lead at 11-under 133 over a trio of players tied for second place. Following a bogey-free round on Monday, she shot four-under over her final nine holes on Tuesday to stay atop the leaderboard.

UVa junior Jennifer Cleary is in 11th place after two rounds at 1-under 143. She shot even par 72. Senior Celeste Valinho posted a score of 1-under 71 to move up to 22nd place at 2-over 146. Sophomore Megan Propeck, playing in her first collegiate event, shot 74 and is 27th at 147. Grad student Riley Smyth is 37th at 149. She posted a second-round effort of even par.

The 54-hole event wraps up Wednesday with an 8 a.m. shotgun start.

Track and field schedules announced

Virginia’s Director of Track and Field and Cross Country, Vin Lananna, unveiled the program’s 2022-23 indoor and outdoor track and field schedules on Tuesday.

The indoor schedule features 11 regular season meets prior to the ACC Indoor Championships in Louisville, Ky. and the NCAA Indoor Championships in Albuquerque, N.M. Virginia’s outdoor schedule features four meets at Lannigan Field as well a trip to the Texas Relays and a second consecutive appearance at the Penn Relays.

Virginia will open the indoor track and field season in Lynchburg at the Liberty Kickoff on Dec. 1-2. The ACC Indoor Championships will be held in Louisville, Ky. on Feb. 23-25, while the NCAA Indoor Championships will take place in Albuquerque, N.M. on March 9-11.

The Cavaliers will begin their outdoor season in Raleigh, N.C. at the Raleigh Relays hosted by N.C. State on March 23-25. The Cavaliers will return to where they started the season on May 11-13 for the ACC Championships in Raleigh, N.C.

The NCAA East Regional Preliminary will be hosted by North Florida in Jacksonville, Fla. on May 24-27. while the season will conclude with the NCAA Championships in Austin, Texas (June 7-10).