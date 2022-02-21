 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
UVA ROUNDUP

UVa roundup: Lillie shots a 66 at Moon Golf Invitational

Lillie Mug

Beth Lillie

Fueled by a stellar round from Beth Lillie, the No. 8 Virginia women’s golf team remained in second place following the second day of play at the Moon Golf Invitational.

The Cavaliers shot even-par 288 on Monday for a 36-hole total of 1-under 575. Florida State enters Tuesday’s final round two shots ahead of UVa on the leaderboard.

Lillie posted her best round as a collegiate player, shooting 6-under 66 to lead UVa. She moved up to fifth place overall at 3-under 141. Her round featured three birdies on each side and was bogey free.

Lillie’s score ties as the second-best 18-hole performance by a Cavalier in program history. The last Virginia golfer to shoot 6-under 66 was Anna Redding during the 2018-19 season. Lauren Coughlin holds the all-time single-round scoring record with a 7-under 65 she shot at the 2015 UCF Challenge.

One spot behind Lillie is teammate Amanda Sambach in sixth place. She posted a score of even-par 72 for a two-day total of 2-under 142. Virginia’s first-day leader, sophomore Jennifer Cleary, slipped back to 16th place after shooting 76. She stands at 1-over 145 entering the final round. Rebecca Skoler is in 28th place at 147 and Celeste Valinho is 69th at 153. Skoler had a second-round score of 74 while Valinho shot 78.

Bovari shoots a 68 at Watersound

The Virginia men’s golf team completed the second day of competition at the Watersound Invitational in ninth place. The Cavaliers shot 1-over 289 on Monday for a two-day total of 4-over 580. Georgia Tech leads the 14-team field at 14-under 562.

Virginia was led Monday by Pietro Bovari, who shot 4-under 68 to move up to 10th place at 2-under 142. Bovari posted a bogey on his opening hole and then played his final 17 holes at 5-under par.

Chris Fosdick also finished the round under par, shooting 2-under 70. He is tied with classmate George Duangmanee for 31st place at 1-over 145. Duangmanee, the team’s opening round leader, shot 76 during the second day of play. Jaron Leasure is in 49th place at 150. He posted a round of 3-over 75 for the second consecutive day. Jimmie Massie is in 71st place at 158.

No. 7 UVa tops Washington

The No. 7 Virginia men’s tennis team closed out play at the ITA Men’s National Team Indoor Championship with a 4-0 victory over Washington late Sunday night in a consolation match at the Nordstrom Tennis Center in Seattle.

The Cavaliers (6-5) fell behind early in doubles, dropping court two, but picked up wins on one and three to secure the doubles point. Virginia took a 3-0 lead with dominant straight-set singles victories by Chris Rodesch and Jeffrey von der Schulenburg on courts two and three. Ryan Goetz clinched the victory with a 6-2, 6-3 win against Nedim Suko on court five.

