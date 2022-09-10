UVa roundup: Late barrage propels Cavaliers past Virginia Tech

The Virginia men’s soccer team scored four goals in the final 20 minutes of the second half to rally from a one-goal deficit and capture a 4-2 victory over Virginia Tech (0-4-1) on Friday night at Klöckner Stadium.

Trailing 1-0, Virginia (3-2) got the equalizer 10 minutes past the hour mark when Leo Afonso dashed down the right sideline and whipped the ball into the penalty area to fellow captain Andreas Ueland, who smashed it into the back of the net.

Five minutes after the equalizer, Asparuh Slavov was played into the Hokie penalty area by Triton Beauvois. The sophomore fired in a low cross in front of goal that was met by a diving Kome Ubogo who headed the ball home and put the Cavaliers on top with just 15 minutes remaining in the match.

The Hoos expanded the lead in the 82nd minute when Phil Horton was brought down inside the penalty area. After Virginia Tech’s Jack Dearie was sent off with a red card, Horton calmly slotted home the penalty kick. Leo Afonso would score again in the 84th to put the finishing touch on the victory.

After Monday’s lopsided loss to Maryland in Washington, D.C., Virginia coach George Gelnovatch was pleased with how his team bounced back Friday night.

“We wanted a response after the game against Maryland,” Gelnovatch said. “We found ourselves in a similar situation at halftime, and having gone through what we have gone through, I think we were better prepared for it. We just felt like all we needed was a goal and if we scored a goal, we were going to win this game.”

The Cavaliers will return to Klöckner Stadium on Tuesday when they will take on La Salle. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m.

Volleyball rally comes up short

For the second consecutive day, Virginia (6-3) and Charlotte (6-3) found themselves in a five-set showdown, but this time it was the 49ers who won the decisive fifth game, defeating Virginia (25-15, 20-25, 17-25, 22-25, 15-13) Saturday afternoon at Memorial Gymnasium.

Grace Turner led the Cavaliers with 22 kills on 46 swings, just one kill shy of tying her career high, which she achieved in Friday’s match and UVa newcomer GG Carvacho (12 kills, .476 hit%) had her best outing as a Cavalier.