UVa roundup: Kate Douglass wins gold medal in 200 breaststroke at FINA World Short Course Championships

Virginia senior Kate Douglass won her second individual gold medal of the 2022 FINA Short Course World Championships on Friday with her victory in the 200-meter breaststroke.

Douglass swam a Championship record time of 2:15.77 en route to her gold medal. Douglass' mark was a personal best and is the third fastest time in American history. She led a one-two finish for Team USA, with Lilly King finishing second in 2:17.13.

Douglass leads all of Team USA at the World Championships with five medals and has a team-high four gold medals. Junior Alex Walsh is tied for second with four medals total so far at the World Championships.

More players in portal

Virginia offensive tackle Logan Taylor and running back Ronnie Walker Jr. both entered the transfer portal, a source confirmed on Friday. 247Sports was first to report departures for Taylor and Walker.

Taylor started eight times at left tackle and twice at right tackle for the Cavaliers this past fall and Walker, who spent three seasons with the Hoos after playing his first two years at Indiana, saw limited action in 2022 after recovering from a leg injury suffered this past spring.

Taylor is the second UVa offensive lineman, joining John Paul Flores, to enter the portal since former Cavaliers offensive line coach Garett Tujague departed for the same job at N.C. State this past Sunday.​

Hoos make Palmer Cup Ranking

One Virginia men's golfer and two women's golfers are included in the initial Palmer Cup Ranking, which was released this week.

Fresh off his first semester at Virginia, first-year Ben James is No. 18 on the list for the United States’ squad. On the women's side, junior Jennifer Cleary is ranked No. 16, while sophomore Amanda Sambach rounds out the ranking in the No. 25 position.

The top six golfers from the spring’s final ranking from both the United States and International men and women will be among the individuals selected to compete in the Palmer Cup, which will be hosted by Laurel Valley Golf Club June 8-10.

Using Golfstat’s NCAA Player Ranking as a base, the Palmer Cup Ranking awards bonus points for wins and high finishes and a penalty for poor finishes. The ranking also contains a strength of schedule component.

The remaining six spots for the United States will consist of five committee picks, including at least one non-Division I golfer and a coaches pick. The balance of the International team also includes five committee selections, including at least one representative from The R&A Student Tour Series and a coaches pick.

In addition to being included in the Palmer Cup Ranking, James is in Jupiter, Fla., this week participating in the Walker Cup Practice Session. There are a total of 16 collegiate players at the event. He is the highest ranked of the three freshmen invited to the session.

An invitation to the Walker Cup practice session does not guarantee selection to the team. Players not invited will also be considered for inclusion on the team.

The Walker Cup is contested in odd-numbered years and features teams of the top men’s amateur golfers in a competition between the United States and Great Britain and Ireland. It is organized by the R&A and USGA.

Academic honors

Junior midfielder Lia Godfrey was named a first-team Scholar All-America honoree to lead a pair of Virginia women’s soccer players honored for academic and athletic achievement by the United Soccer Coaches. Graduate forward Haley Hopkins was named a third-team All-Region honoree.

On the men's side, Virginia captain Andreas Ueland was named a first-team Scholar All-American. Ueland joins former teammate Joe Bell as the only Cavaliers to earn the honor.

To be eligible for selection, candidates must be a at least a junior in academic standing and have a cumulative GPA of 3.40 for their career. Players must also have played in at least 75% of the season’s games, contributed significantly to the team’s success and be an elite player as evidenced by athletic accolades for the season.

Virginia Duals matchups set

The Virginia wrestling team will face Kent State, Maryland, Navy and Ohio at the Virginia Duals next month in Hampton. The two-day event will take place Jan. 13-14 at the Hampton Coliseum. Virginia will face off with Ohio and Navy on Jan. 13 before taking on Kent State and Maryland on Jan 14.

UVa and Maryland have met 66 times, with the Terrapins leading 40-26. The Hoos and Kent State have squared off nine times, with the Golden Flashes leading 6-3. Virginia and Navy have met seven times, with the Midshipmen claiming every meeting. The Hoos have taken on Ohio six times and lead the series 4-2.