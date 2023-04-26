John Paul Jones Arena will serve as the site for the tribute to honor the life of former Virginia head men’s basketball coach and athletics director Terry Holland, the school announced on Wednesday.

The service will be held Saturday, May 6 at 2 p.m.

Speakers will include former players, administrators and coaching peers that Holland impacted during his career, which included stints at Virginia, Davidson and East Carolina. There also will be a special musical performance. The specific lineup for the ceremony will be finalized and announced Monday.

Doors will open at 1 p.m. for the event. Parking is free at the JPJ lots adjacent to the building and at the McCue Center. Some parking in the JPJ Garage will be reserved for guests. There will be no concessions sold during the ceremony.

In lieu of flowers, the family has requested memorial contributions should be made to Coach Holland’s tribute within the Alzheimer’s Association to help raise awareness and find a cure for the disease.

Holland served as head coach at Virginia from 1974 to 1990, retiring as the school's all-time winningest men’s basketball coach with a 326-173 (.653) record. Holland guided the Cavaliers to a pair of NCAA Final Four berths (1981 and 1984), three consecutive ACC regular-season titles (1981-83), two Elite Eight appearances (1983 and 1989), one ACC Tournament championship (1976), one NIT crown (1980), and nine NCAA Tournament appearances. He earned ACC Coach of the Year honors in 1981 and 1982.

In his 21 seasons of coaching (including five at Davidson), Holland’s teams compiled a record of 418-216.

After retiring from coaching in 1990, Holland returned to Davidson as athletics director. He later became the AD at Virginia for seven seasons from 1994 to 2001 and then at East Carolina for 10 more years.

Holland passed away on Feb. 26 at the age of 80.

LaSalla sets NCAA record

Virginia men's lacrosse faceoff specialist Petey LaSalla broke the NCAA Division I record for faceoffs taken in the Cavaliers’ 20-11 win over Lafayette late Tuesday night.

After finishing 12-for-22 at the faceoff X during Tuesday’s contest, LaSalla has now taken 1,659 career draws, breaking TD Ierlan’s previous record of 1,657, which he set in 2021.

Eleven different players found the back of the net in the win for the Cavaliers (10-3), including Xander Dickson, who scored a game-high four goals and dished out four assists.

Connor Shellenberger tallied three goals and two assists to notch his 16th career hat trick, while short-stick defensive midfielder Noah Chizmar scooped up five ground balls and recorded his second assist of the season.

In net, Matthew Nunes (10-3) earned the win and made 13 saves, including seven in the first period. Nunes logged 49:41 of action before David Roselle relieved him for the final 10:19 of game time.

Women's lacrosse falls in ACC Tournament

No. 4 seed Virginia stormed back from a six-goal deficit to tie the game at 13-13 with 5:34 to play but No. 5 seed Notre Dame (13-4) scored the final two goals of the game to earn a 15-13 win in the ACC Tournament quarterfinals on Wednesday at American Legion Memorial Stadium in Charlotte, N.C.

Ashlyn McGovern led UVa (11-6) with four goals. Rachel Clark had three goals and two assists and Morgan Schwab had four assists and one goal for the Cavaliers. Mackenzie Hoeg also added a hat trick, finishing with three goals, while Jaime Biskup and Kate Miller both scored goals.

Women’s golf earns NCAA berth

The No. 25 Virginia women’s golf team will be the No. 5 seed for the NCAA Regional Westfield, Ind. site that will be held at the The Club at Chatham Hills. The 54-hole regional championship takes place May 8-10.

A total of six, 12-team regional sites will determine the teams that advance to the NCAA Championships. The top five teams (30 teams total) and the low individual (six individuals total) not on an advancing team from each regional site qualify for the national championships. The NCAA Championships are set for May 19-24 at Grayhawk Golf Club in Scottsdale, Ariz.

The field at the Westfield Regional site includes (in seed order) 1. Mississippi State, 2. Oregon, 3. Vanderbilt, 4. Iowa State, 5. Virginia, 6. Tulsa, 7. Tennessee, 8. Michigan, 9. Oregon State, 10. Xavier, 11. Lipscomb and 12. Morehead State.