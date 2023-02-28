Freshmen Ben James shot 5-under 67 during the final round of the Dorado Beach Collegiate in Puerto Rico to help the No. 12 Virginia men’s golf team earn a fifth-place finish in the 14-team field.

James tied for fourth overall at 12-under 204. Virginia wrapped up the tournament at 22-under 842, including a final-round score of 10-under 278. It was the Cavaliers’ first team event of the spring.

James was matched during the final round by classmate Bryan Lee, whose score of 67 was a collegiate best round. Lee, playing in his third tournament as a Cavalier, moved up to a 13th-place finish at 8-under 208. His finish and 54-hole total were also career-best marks.

A trio of UVa performers shot even-par 72 during the final round. Deven Patel led that group with a 37th-place finish at 1-under 215. George Duangmanee was 48th at 1-over 217 and Pietro Bovari was 68th at 6-over 222. Jack Montague, competing as an individual, was 57th at 3-over 219.

Cincinnati won the event at 44-under 820. Duke’s William Love took home medalist honors at 17-under 199.

Virginia returns to action next Monday at the Pinehurst Intercollegiate hosted by Wake Forest at Pinehurst No. 2.

Sambach shoots 71 for Hoos

The No. 13 Virginia women’s golf team had a 10-shot improvement over its opening round performance during the second day of play at the Darius Rucker Intercollegiate.

Led by Amanda Sambach’s even-par round of 71, the Cavaliers shot 13-over 297 during Tuesday’s second round. The Cavaliers enter Wednesday’s final round of play tied for 15th at 36-over 604. Host school South Carolina leads the field at 1-under 567.

After two rounds, Celeste Valinho tops UVa on the leaderboard in 35th place at 6-over 148. She shot 1-over 72 during Monday’s play. Jennifer Cleary is in 63rd place at 152 after carding a score of 77 during the second round. Sambach’s 71 moved to into a tie for 71st place with teammate Riley Smyth at 153.

ACC weekly honors

Virginia men’s lacrosse player Payton Cormier has been named the ACC’s Offensive Player of the Week, while Cade Saustad was tabbed ACC Co-Defensive Player of the Week. The duo led the Cavaliers to their third straight victory, a 17-6 rout over then-No. 9 Ohio State at Paradise Coast Sports Complex in Naples, Florida this past Saturday.

Cormier scored a career-high seven goals against the Buckeyes. All seven of his goals came in either the second or third period and are tied for the most scores by an ACC player in a single game this season.

Saustad anchored a Virginia defense that held Ohio State to its lowest goal total of the season. Saustad recorded a career-high four caused turnovers and added a pair of ground balls in Virginia’s win over the Buckeyes.

UVa sophomore Rachel Clark was named the ACC Women’s Lacrosse Offensive Player of the Week after scoring seven goals in the Cavaliers’ 19-9 win over then-No. 23 Louisville. The Devon, Pa., native’s seven goals were a career high.

Academic accolades

The Virginia swimming and diving program had seven student-athletes selected to the Academic All-District Teams, the College Sports Communicators announced on Tuesday.

The men’s swimming and diving team had three selections, represented by seniors Sean Conway, Josh Fong and August Lamb. On the women’s side, seniors Lexi Cuomo, Kate Douglass and Ella Nelson along with sophomore Gretchen Walsh were recognized.

Wrestling seeds set

The brackets and pre-seeds have been released for the upcoming ACC Wrestling Championships, which will be hosted by N.C. State on Sunday.

Justin McCoy leads the Cavaliers as the No. 2 seed at 165 pounds, while Jarod Verkleeren is the No. 3 seed at 149 pounds. The No. 4 seeds for the Hoos are Neil Antrassian (184) and Michael Battista (197).

First-round action kicks off Sunday’s Championship at 11 a.m. The semifinals are set for 1 p.m., followed by the consolation semifinals at 3:30 p.m. and the consolation finals at 5 p.m. Championship matches begin at 7 p.m.