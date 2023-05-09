The No. 25 Virginia women’s golf team moved up into a tie for fourth place after Tuesday’s second round of play at the NCAA Regional in Westfield, Ind. The top five teams in the 12-school field will advance to the NCAA Championships following Wednesday’s third round of play.

Virginia shot 4-under 284 during the second round — the fourth-best single-round team score at an NCAA Regional tournament in program history — for a 36-hole total of 5-under 571.

Amanda Sambach led the Cavaliers with a 6-under 66 second round at The Club at Chatham Hills for a two-day total of 9-under 135. She enters the final round tied for third place, two shots behind Mississippi State’s Julia Lopez Ramirez.

Sambach’s score broke the school’s single-round scoring record for an NCAA Regional site. Sambach, the 2023 ACC individual champion, had a bogey-free day, finishing with three birdies on both the front and back nines.

For the second consecutive day, Celeste Valinho shot even-par 72 for UVa and is in 19th place at even-par 144. Jennifer Cleary and Megan Propeck both shot 73 for the second consecutive round and are tied for 33rd at 2-over 146. Rebecca Skoler posted a score of 74 and is 42nd at 147.

Tulsa, which led the tournament after the opening round, dropped back to fourth place on the leaderboard with Virginia. No. 5-ranked and top-seeded Mississippi State recorded a score of 13-under 275 to move into the lead at 21-under 555. Unranked Oregon State (563) is in second place and 17th-ranked Vanderbilt is third at 569. Just on the outside of the top five are Iowa State and Xavier who are tied for sixth place at 574.

The regional is one of six three-round competition sites where the top five teams advance to the NCAA Championships, which will take place at Grayhawk Golf Club in Scottsdale, Ariz. from May 19-24.

Virginia will be paired with Tulsa and Iowa State for Wednesday’s final round. Those teams will tee off starting at 8 a.m. from the first tee. Live scoring is online at Golfstat.com.

All-ACC accolades

Six Virginia men’s lacrosse players — Xander Dickson, Connor Shellenberger, Thomas McConvey, Cole Kastner, Cade Saustad and Petey LaSalla — have been named to the All-ACC team. Notre Dame and UVa are the only two programs in the league with at least six all-conference selections.

Dickson leads the ACC and is currently third in the nation in goals per game (4.00). With 56 goals in 14 regular season games played, Dickson is currently tied for first on UVa’s single season goals list with Doug Knight, who set the program record in 1996.

Shellenberger is currently second in the nation in assists per game (3.31) and 10th in points per game (4.77). McConvey has 26 goals and 20 assists in his first season at UVa, which currently puts him at No. 5 on the program's single season points list by a midfielder.

Kastner, who was the 2022 ACC Defensive Player of the Year, garnered his second career All-ACC honor. He is currently second on the team in caused turnovers (15) and has collected 31 ground balls. Saustad currently leads the ACC and is seventh in the nation in caused turnovers per game (2.14). His 30 caused turnovers this year is a career best in a single season.

LaSalla garners his third career All-ACC distinction in as many seasons after finishing second in the league in faceoff wins (222), faceoff win percentage (.559) and ground balls per game (8.00).

No. 2 Virginia (11-3) hosts Richmond (11-4) in the first round of the NCAA Tournament on Saturday on noon.