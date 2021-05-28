UVa roundup: Four more Cavaliers punch tickets to NCAA Championships

Four members of the Virginia track and field program advanced to the NCAA Championships on Friday during the final day of men’s competition at the NCAA East Preliminary Round in Jacksonville, Fla.
Two UVa freshmen advanced to the national meet from the discus throw. Claudio Romero, the event’s top seed, finished second with a school-record throw of 65.78 meters (215’ 10”) on his final attempt. Romero set the Hodges Stadium facility record on his second throw (63.79 209-3) before topping that mark on his last throw. His record status was short lived, as South Alabama’s Francois Prinsloo bettered him on his final throw to win the competition with a mark of 65.85 meters (216’ 0”).
Virginia's Jacob Lemmon used a throw of 56.45 meters (185’ 2”) on his final attempt to move up to 12th place and earn the final qualifying spot from the event.
Sophomore long jumper Owayne Owens placed eighth in the triple jump to advance to the NCAA Championships. His best result was 16.03 meters (52’ 7.25”).
In the 3000-meter steeplechase, Derek Johnson was second in his heat to pick up an automatic spot in the NCAA meet. Johnson ran a time of 8:41.99 that figured as the fifth best for the combined heats.
Friday’s qualifiers will be joined at the national championships by senior Sam Young, who qualified in the pole vault on Wednesday. The NCAA Championships take place in in Eugene, Ore., June 9-12.
Three UVa boats reach NCAA A/B semis
The No. 4 Virginia rowing team advanced all three boats to the A/B semifinals at the NCAA Rowing Championships on Friday at Nathan Benderson Park in Sarasota, Fla.
The Cavaliers’ Varsity Eight, Second Varsity Eight and Varsity Four each placed second in their respective Friday morning heats to advance to Saturday’s A/B semifinals.
“Our goal for today was for all crews to make it through to the semifinals, and all crews achieved that goal,” Virginia coach Kevin Sauer said. “We’re looking forward to some fast challenging semis tomorrow.”
Lillie named honorable mention All-American
Virginia senior Beth Lillie was named an honorable mention All-American Friday by the Women’s Golf Coaches Association. It marks the first time during her career that Lillie has received the honor.
This season, Lillie earned All-ACC honors for the third time as a Cavalier and finished ninth at the 2021 NCAA Championships while competing as an individual.
Lillie’s 72.77 stroke average led UVa this season and was her lowest scoring average as a Cavalier. She was the team’s top finisher in three of the Cavaliers’ tournaments this season including a third-place showing in the season-opening UCF Challenge and a victory in the three-team Match at Spring Creek. She had a total of five top-10 finishes during the season to raise her career total to 14.