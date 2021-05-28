UVa roundup: Four more Cavaliers punch tickets to NCAA Championships

Four members of the Virginia track and field program advanced to the NCAA Championships on Friday during the final day of men’s competition at the NCAA East Preliminary Round in Jacksonville, Fla.

Two UVa freshmen advanced to the national meet from the discus throw. Claudio Romero, the event’s top seed, finished second with a school-record throw of 65.78 meters (215’ 10”) on his final attempt. Romero set the Hodges Stadium facility record on his second throw (63.79 209-3) before topping that mark on his last throw. His record status was short lived, as South Alabama’s Francois Prinsloo bettered him on his final throw to win the competition with a mark of 65.85 meters (216’ 0”).

Virginia's Jacob Lemmon used a throw of 56.45 meters (185’ 2”) on his final attempt to move up to 12th place and earn the final qualifying spot from the event.

Sophomore long jumper Owayne Owens placed eighth in the triple jump to advance to the NCAA Championships. His best result was 16.03 meters (52’ 7.25”).

In the 3000-meter steeplechase, Derek Johnson was second in his heat to pick up an automatic spot in the NCAA meet. Johnson ran a time of 8:41.99 that figured as the fifth best for the combined heats.