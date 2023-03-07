The No. 1 Virginia men's lacrosse team jumped out to an early lead, then held on for an 18-13 win over No. 11 Johns Hopkins on Tuesday at Homewood Field.

The Cavaliers (5-0) scored the first six goals of the game as they retained possession of the Doyle Smith Cup and earned their third straight win in the series with the Blue Jays (4-3).

Patrick McIntosh (six goals), Griffin Schutz (four goals, two assists) and Xander Dickson (six goals) all finished with six points for the Hoos. Both Mcintosh and Schutz set career bests in goals and points, while Dickson posted six goals for the second consecutive game and is now averaging 4.20 goals per game on the season.

Thomas McConvey finished with one goal and three assists to extend his point streak to 57 games, the longest among any active player in college lacrosse. For his career, McConvey has amassed 136 goals and 56 assists.

At the faceoff X, Petey LaSalla won 22 of his 33 attempts, setting a season high in faceoff wins. Goalie Matthew Nunes (5-0) came up clutch with five saves in the fourth quarter, including one on a Hopkins man-up opportunity, for Virginia, which played without Payton Cormier, who missed Tuesday’s game due to a lower-body injury.

The Cavaliers return home to Klöckner Stadium on Saturday to host Towson (1-4). Opening faceoff is set for 4 p.m. on ACC Network.

UVa finishes third at Pinehurst

The No. 15 Virginia men’s golf team finished third at the Wake Forest Invitational on Tuedsay at Pinehurst No. 2 in Pinehurst, N.C. The Cavaliers shot 18-over 298 during the final round for a 54-hole total of 22-over 862.

UNCG took top honors at 10-over 850, while Northwestern overtook UVa for second place at 20-over 860. The 11-team field included seven teams ranked in the top-50 of the current Golfstat standings.

Virginia freshmen Ben James and Bryan Lee tied for second place at even-par 210. They each shot 3-over 73 during Tuesday’s final round. It was Lee’s best tournament finish and marked the fifth time in six outings this season that James has placed in the top-four of an event.

SMU’s Nathan Petronzio took medalist honors at 3-under 207.

George Duangmanee finished 30th for UVa at 9-over 219. He shot 75 during the final round. Chris Fosdick was 48th at 226 and Deven Patel was 53rd at 228. Both of those players had final-round scores of 77.

UVa returns to action next week when the Cavaliers compete in the General Hackler Championship in Myrtle Beach, S.C. The two-day event takes place March 13 and 14 at The Dunes Club.

Bell earns podium finish

Senior Jenn Bell led the Virginia divers with a second-place finish in the 1-meter at the NCAA Zone A Championships on Tuesday in Morgantown, W. Va.

Bell totaled a score of 588.85 to finish second in her second event of the three-day meet. Bell scored a 288.60 in prelims and improved her score to a 300.25 in finals.

Sophomore Lizzy Kaye also advanced to the finals of the 1-meter. Kaye was 10th after prelims with a 263.80 and jumped into fifth place after her 289.70 in the finals.

Senior Charlotte Bowen rounded out the trio in finals on the 1-meter for UVa’s women. Bowen finished 17th with a total of 508.50. She scored a 252.55 in prelims and a 255.95 in finals.

Junior Oliver Mills advanced to the finals for the second day, finishing 16th on the men’s 3-meter event with a total score of 632.35.

ACC honors for Rodesch

Virginia junior Chris Rodesch was named the ACC Men’s Tennis Player of the Week on Tuesday.

Rodesch clinched both of the Cavaliers’ 4-0 victories over Miami and No. 15 Florida State. Rodesch opened the weekend with a 6-4, 6-2 win against No. 28 Dan Martin and added a 6-2, 6-4 win against No. 2 Antoine Cornut-Chauvinc on Sunday. The latter was the highest-ranked player that Rodesch had beaten in his career and was the first loss by Cornut-Chauvinc since November 2.

This is Rodesch’s fourth time being named the ACC Player of the Week in his career and the second time this season.