UVa roundup: Douglass breaks ACC record in 200 breaststroke time trial

Virginia’s Kate Douglass swam the third-fastest 200-yard breaststroke time in history to set a new ACC and UVa record time of 2:03.14 on the second day of the Cavalier Invite.

Douglass set the previous record in a time trial at the 2021 Cavalier Invite.

Lexi Cuomo won the 100-yard butterfly with a season-best time of 52.47. Konnar Klinksiek won the 100-yard butterfly on the men’s side in a season-best 47.07. Matthew Styzcen swam the fastest time of the season for the Cavaliers to win the 400-yard IM in 3:44.96, an NCAA B qualifying time.

Quinn Schaedler won the 200-yard freestyle for the women in 1:52.48, while Jan Karolczak took the men’s 200-yard freestyle with a season-best time of 1:36.14, an NCAA B qualifying time.

Abby Kapeller won the women’s 100-yard backstroke in a career-best 54.06. Connor Boyle swam a season-best time of 43.11 in the 100-yard freestyle time trial and Abby Harter had a season-best time of 1:54.19 in the 200-yard butterfly time trial during prelims.

Cavaliers compete in multiple events

The Virginia men’s and women’s track and field teams closed out the weekend of competition at the Doc Hale VT Elite Meet (Blacksburg), Camel Invitational (Winston-Salem, N.C.), and Columbia Invitational (New York) on Saturday.

In New York, Yasin Sado (4:02.70) moved into a tie with Patrick Todd (‘12) for eighth on the all-time indoor performance list in the mile run. Nathan Mountain followed at 4:03.27.

Also in New York, Wes Porter (7:56.81) and Rohan Asfaw (7:58.14) each broke the eight-minute mark in the 3000m for the first time in their collegiate careers. The times move both runners into the top 10 on UVa’s all-time indoor performance list at the sixth and seventh places, respectively.

At the Camel Invitational, Mia Barnett clocked a mile time of 4:40.45 on the flat-surfaced JDL Fast Track in Winston-Salem.

In Blacksburg, Owayne Owens leaped to a season-best mark in the triple jump at 16.43m (53’11”). Owens surpassed his mark of 16.23m which ranked fifth in the nation entering the weekend. Following in fourth-place was Heldi Valikaj with a personal best mark (14.86m).

In the shot put at Virginia Tech, Maria Deaviz’s best throw reached a mark of 15.66m (51’4.5”) to earn her a sixth-place finish. Following in ninth place was Kaiya Saunders, whose mark of 15.12m (49’7.25”) was a personal best.

UVa falls to No. 4 N.C. State

The Virginia wrestling team suffered a 32-2 loss to No. 4 North Carolina State on Friday night at Reynolds Coliseum in Raleigh, N.C.

The Wolfpack (10-1, 3-0 ACC) got off to the quick start, winning the first four weight classes before Jake Keating got the Hoos (3-5, 0-3 ACC) on the board with a win at 157 pounds. Trailing entering the third period, Keating recorded three takedowns in the third to take the 11-10 win over 10th-ranked Ed Scott.

N.C. State would go on to win the final five weight classes to close out the dual.