Both the Virginia men’s and women’s distance medley relay teams logged third-place finishes at the Penn Relays on Friday, while the women’s 4x100 meter squad secured qualification into Saturday’s finals.

The women’s distance medley realy team of Anna Workman, Alahna Sabbakhan, Esther Seeland and Margot Appleton posted a time of 10:58.05 to place third in the event behind Stanford and Oklahoma State.

In the men’s distance medley relay, Wes Porter led things off for UVa in the 1,200-meter leg, followed by Alex Sherman in the 400, Gary Martin in the 800 and Conor Murphy anchoring the final 1,600. At the finish line, Murphy edged Matthew Payamps of Georgetown and Anthony Camerieri of Ole Miss to give Virginia a third-place finish in a time of 9:35.60.

The Cavalier women’s 4x100 meter relay team of Kayla Bonnick, Jada Seaman, Jada Pierre and Sarah Akpan combined to post a time of 45.64 to lead their heat and earn an automatic place in the women’s championship section Saturday at 1:10 p.m.

Woolfolk on watch list

Virginia sophomore right-hander Jay Woolfolk was featured on the National Collegiate Baseball Writers Association Stopper of the Year Midseason Watch List. He is one of 56 pitchers up for the award annually given to the nation’s top reliever.

Entering Friday’s game against Duke, Woolfolk had appeared in a team-best 19 games this season and has recorded six saves, tied for the fifth-most in the ACC. He is 2-0 with a 2.38 ERA in 22.2 innings pitched. Woolfolk has fanned 27 batters, the second-most by a Cavalier reliever this season.

Woolfolk is one of 18 pitchers to also be included on the award’s preseason watch list. Since 2010, Virginia has produced three finalists for the award — Blake Bales (2021), Branden Kline (2011) and Kevin Arico (2010).

The NCBWA will announce the finalists on June 7 with the winner being named on Friday, June 16 at the 2023 College World Series.

UVa Invite set for Saturday

The No. 9 Virginia rowing team welcomes No. 19 Tennessee, Navy and North Carolina to the UVa Invite on Saturday at Rivanna Reservoir.

UVa will race Tennessee in the morning session at 10:30 a.m. and Navy in the afternoon session at 1:30 p.m. North Carolina will race Navy in the morning and Tennessee in the afternoon.

Virginia will have seven crews (Varsity Eight, Second Varsity Eight, Third Varsity Eight, Fourth Varsity Eight, Fifth Varsity Eight, Varsity Four and Second Varsity Four) competing in the event, which is free and open to the public. Free parking is available at the Thomas Temple Allan Boathouse on the west bank of the Rivanna Reservoir.