UVa roundup: Despite 14 strikeouts from Abbott, Cavaliers drop series opener

In a game that featured 29 strikeouts between the two pitching staffs, Florida State emerged with a 2-0 victory over No. 16 Virginia on Friday night at Dick Howser Stadium.
Senior Andrew Abbott was credited with 14 strikeouts, the most by a Cavalier pitcher since 2014. Abbott was electric through his first four innings of work. He surrendered a leadoff single to start the day and went on to strike out the next six batters he faced. He struck out the side in the second and the fourth and found himself with 11 of his 14 strikeouts the first four innings.
The last time a Cavalier struck out 14 or more batters was Nathan Kirby in his no-hitter at Pittsburgh on April 4, 2014 where he fanned 18 Panther hitters.
Florida State (3-4, 1-3 ACC) scored the game’s only two runs in the third after Robby Martin punched a two-out single up the middle that scored two runs, one unearned on a Virginia fielding error.
Abbott pitched into the sixth inning for the third straight week but dropped to 1-2 on the season despite four earned runs in three starts.
Virginia (5-4, 1-3 ACC) was stifled by FSU lefty Parker Messick, who tossed eight shutout innings. He did not a allow a Virginia hit until the fifth and struck 11 batters. The Cavaliers threatened in the fifth and again in the sixth, getting the tying run aboard in both frames. Messick induced back-to-back pop outs to end the sixth. He went on to retire the final eight batters of his night.
Nic Kent, Max Cotier, Zack Gelof and Logan Michaels were responsible for the four Cavalier hits on the night.
No. 4 Cavaliers sweep Hurricanes
The No. 4 Virginia men’s tennis team swept Miami on Friday, winning 7-0 in the first match played at the new Virginia Tennis Facility at the Boar’s Head Resort.
The Cavaliers (10-2, 4-0 ACC) won on the top two courts to clinch the doubles point. In singles, UVa built up a quick 3-0 lead with straight-set victories on courts one and three, but the remaining four courts all went to third sets.
Iñaki Montes had the most dominant victory of the day, zipping through a 6-2, 6-3 triumph over Benjamin Hannestad on court three. On the top court, Carl Söderlund won his first set 6-1, and then closed out his match by winning a tiebreaker, 7-5, to decide the second set.
Jeffrey von der Schulenburg dropped his first set 6-1, but rebounded with 6-3, 6-4 wins. Ryan Goetz also rebounded from losing his first to go 6-1, 6-2 in the final sets.
Virginia drops series opener
The Virginia softball team lost its series opener with Clemson at Palmer Park on Friday, falling 9-1 to the Tigers in five innings.
Morgan Murphy (1-1) suffered the loss for the Cavaliers (6-6, 2-4 ACC) after allowing eight runs — seven of them earned — on seven hits with three strikeouts in 4.1 innings of work.
Valerie Cagle (7-1) picked up the win for Clemson (10-2, 5-2 ACC), allowing one run on five hits with a walk and four strikeouts in her 5.0 innings of work.
Lillie leads UVa to victory
The No. 10 Virginia women’s golf team cruised to its second win of the season on Friday, defeating Old Dominion and Richmond in an 18-hole tournament at Spring Creek Golf Club. The Cavaliers shot 3-over 291 while ODU was second at 304 and Richmond was third at 309.
UVa senior Beth Lillie took medalist honors by shooting 1-under 71. It was her second collegiate victory. Sophomore Virginia Bossi was the runner-up with a score of even par 72, while freshman Jennifer Cleary was third at 73.