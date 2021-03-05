UVa roundup: Despite 14 strikeouts from Abbott, Cavaliers drop series opener

In a game that featured 29 strikeouts between the two pitching staffs, Florida State emerged with a 2-0 victory over No. 16 Virginia on Friday night at Dick Howser Stadium.

Senior Andrew Abbott was credited with 14 strikeouts, the most by a Cavalier pitcher since 2014. Abbott was electric through his first four innings of work. He surrendered a leadoff single to start the day and went on to strike out the next six batters he faced. He struck out the side in the second and the fourth and found himself with 11 of his 14 strikeouts the first four innings.

The last time a Cavalier struck out 14 or more batters was Nathan Kirby in his no-hitter at Pittsburgh on April 4, 2014 where he fanned 18 Panther hitters.

Florida State (3-4, 1-3 ACC) scored the game’s only two runs in the third after Robby Martin punched a two-out single up the middle that scored two runs, one unearned on a Virginia fielding error.

Abbott pitched into the sixth inning for the third straight week but dropped to 1-2 on the season despite four earned runs in three starts.