Virginia men’s tennis player Chris Rodesch advanced to the NCAA Singles semifinals on Thursday at the USTA National Campus in Orlando, Fla.

Rodesch, a 9-16 seed, will face No. 2 Ethan Quinn of Georgia on Friday in the semifinals. The NCAA singles championship match will be contested on Saturday with times to be determined.

The day after Rodesch was named the MVP of the NCAA team championship, he faced No. 39 Peter Makk of USC in the singles opener, winning 7-6 (4), 6-2 in a rain-delayed match that ended after 1 a.m. Tuesday morning.

On Tuesday evening, he faced No. 59 Joshua Lapadat of Kentucky. The match was moved indoors because of more bad weather with Rodesch prevailing 7-5, 4-6, 7-6 (2). In Wednesday’s Round of 16, he topped No. 32 Axel Nefve of Florida 6-4, 6-4 before topping No. 41 Alex Bernard of Ohio State 6-3, 6-4 on Thursday in the quarterfinals.

This is the 10th time in program history that a UVa men's player has advanced to the NCAA singles semifinals and the first since Thai-Son Kwiatkowski won the 2017 title.

Adams and Collard reach NCAA semifinals

Virginia women’s tennis players Julia Adams and Mélodie Collard advanced to the semifinals of the NCAA Doubles Championship at the USTA National Campus in Orlando, Fla.

Adams and Collard, who are ranked No. 10 in the ITA doubles rankings, will face North Carolina’s No. 11 Fiona Crawley and Carson Tanguilig on Friday in the semifinals. The championship match will be held on Saturday. Times for both are to be announced.

On Tuesday evening, Adams and Collard opened the tournament with a 6-4, 6-3 win against No. 23 Amelia Honer and Kira Reuter of UC Santa Barbara. On Wednesday, the Cavaliers won a pair of tiebreakers to take down No. 9 Nell Miller and Amelia Rajecki of N.C. State, 7-6 (4), 7-6 (7) in the Round of 16. They topped No. 17 Katherine Duong and Megan Hesuer of Illinois 6-1, 6-3 on Thursday in the quarterfinals.

All-American honors

Nine Virginia men’s lacrosse players were named All-Americans by the United States Intercollegiate Lacrosse Association on Thursday. The Cavaliers’ nine selections led all Division-I programs nationally. Additionally, UVa’s Thomas McConvey was the recipient of the Lt. Donald MacLaughlin Jr. Award, which is bestowed annually to the nation’s top midfielder.

In addition to McConvey, attackman Connor Shellenberger and defenseman Cade Saustad were named first-team All-Americans. Attackman Xander Dickson and faceoff specialist Petey LaSalla were named second and third-team selections, respectively. Payton Cormier, Cole Kastner, Grayson Sallade and Evan Zinn rounded out the list for the Cavaliers as honorable mentions.

The Virginia women’s lacrosse team had three players selected to the IWLCA All-America Teams. Rachel Clark and Ashlyn McGovern were both second team selections and Mackenzie Hoeg was named to the third team.

Women’s soccer heads to Italy

The Virginia women’s soccer team hit the road Thursday to kick off a two-week tour of Italy that includes three exhibition games. The trip runs May 26-June 7 and features stops in Rome, Florence and Como.

The Cavaliers will play two contests in Rome with the first coming against AS Roma Primavera (May 28) before facing Ternana Women (May 30). Virginia will also play a friendly against Como Women (June 6) to close out the trip.

“This is our fifth trip taking our team on an extended tour overseas and each of them has brought our team closer together on and off the field,” Virginia head coach Steve Swanson said. “Italy is an ideal destination given the time of year we are visiting and the places we are visiting in Rome, Florence and Como. It’s also ideal with the level of soccer we will compete against and watch throughout the trip. More than anything, it gives us a perfect opportunity to continue building our team for the fall while immersing ourselves in another culture in order to learn and grow.”

In addition to the three friendlies, the Cavaliers will also take in some Serie A professional matches and tour various locations including the Vatican Museums and Sistine Chapel, St. Peter’s Basilica and the Coliseum.