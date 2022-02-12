UVa roundup: Cavaliers wrestle up a road win over Duke

The Virginia wrestling team closed out the road portion of its dual schedule with a 30-9 win over Duke on Saturday at Cameron Indoor Stadium.

The Cavaliers (4-5, 1-3 ACC) picked up the win in their final ACC road dual of the season by claiming victories in eight of the 10 weight classes. Included in the wins were four bonus-point victories. Virginia posted tech falls at 125 pounds and 197 pounds and major decisions at 141 pounds and 184 pounds.

Patrick McCormick kicked off three straight UVa wins with his technical fall at 125 pounds — a stretch that also included a major decision by Dylan Cedeno at 141 pounds.

Following a Duke pin at 149 pounds, the Cavaliers rattled off back-to-back wins before Duke got its second victory over the day at 174 pounds. Michael Battista and Jay Aiello then combined for a major decision and technical fall in consecutive matches at 184 pounds and 197 pounds, respectively, before Quinn Miller closed out the dual with his win at heavyweight.

Men’s relay team sets school record

The Virginia men’s and women’s track and field teams concluded weekend competition at Clemson’s Tiger Paw Invitational and Liberty’s Darius Dixon Invitational on Saturday. The men’s 4x400m relay team made school history, while Owayne Owens and Bex Hawkins continued to shine in the field events.

At the Tiger Paw Invitational, Virginia’s men’s 4x400m relay team put down its best time of the season. The time of 3:11.64 run by Alex Sherman, Jordan Willis, Nigal Davis and Jay Pendarvis set a new UVa indoor record in the event, besting a previous time of 3:11.76 set in 2018 set by Willis, Alfred Shirley, Jake Dixon, and Brandon Outlaw.

Elsewhere, Owens continued to dominate the triple jump this season. The reigning ACC Co-Field Performer of the week took first place in the event at the Tiger Paw Invite with a personal best mark of 16.60m (54’5.5”).

After matching her personal best in the high jump (1.76m / 5’9.25”) in consecutive weeks, Hawkins raised the bar at the Tiger Paw Invite. Clearing a height of 1.77m (5’9.75”) she secured the new mark and claimed seventh-place in the competition overall.

Hoos fall in ITA Indoors

The No. 7 Virginia women’s tennis team suffered its first loss of the season on Saturday, falling 4-1 to No. 2 North Carolina in the quarterfinals of the 37th Annual ITA National Team Indoor Championship at the Nielsen Tennis Stadium in Madison, Wisc.

The Cavaliers (7-1) won the doubles point, but the Tar Heels (9-0) posted four straight-set victories in singles to advance to the tournament’s semifinals.

Virginia will face either Georgia or N.C. State on Sunday at 1 p.m. in a consolation match to close out the tournament.

No. 3 Baylor beats No. 7 UVa

The No. 7 Virginia men’s tennis team suffered a 4-2 loss to No. 3 Baylor on Saturday at the Hawkins Indoor Tennis Center in Waco, Texas.

The Bears (11-0) took the doubles point and won on singles courts five and six to jump out to a 3-0 lead. Jeffrey von der Schulenburg got the Cavaliers (5-2) on the scoreboard with a 6-3, 6-3 win against Marko Miladinović on court four. Chris Rodesch won 7-6 (5), 6-3 against Matias Soto on court two to make it 3-2.

Senior Ryan Goetz battled Sven Lah on court three. Goetz was edged 7-5 in his first set but came fighting back with a 6-0 victory in the second set to force a third. Lah won 6-1 the final set to clinch the match for Baylor.