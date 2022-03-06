UVa roundup: Cavaliers wrap up road trip with win over North Carolina

The No. 18 Virginia men’s tennis team closed out its weekend road trip with a 4-2 win over North Carolina on Sunday at the Chapel Hill Tennis Club.

The Cavaliers (8-5, 2-0 ACC) won the doubles point and picked up singles victories on courts three, four and five. Gianni Ross won the clinching point on court five.

Iñaki Montes and Jeffrey von der Schulenburg opened the match with a 6-3 win on the third doubles court. Both courts one and two were tied 6-6 and had to go to tiebreakers. Chris Rodesch and Ryan Goetz won their breaker 7-5 against the No. 4 doubles team of Brian Cernoch and Mac Kiger to clinch the doubles point.

In singles, von der Schulenburg sailed through a 6-3, 6-3 win against Kiger on court three to give UVa a 2-0 lead. Goetz added a third point with a 6-2, 6-1 victory on court four.

Cernoch won in straight sets on court two against Rodesch to get the Tar Heels (6-5, 1-1 ACC) on the board. UNC added its second point with a straight-set victory on court six. Ross came back from down a break in his second set against Logan Zapp to win 6-4, 7-5 and clinch the victory for the Cavaliers.

“Our players battled hard today," Virginia coach Andres Pedroso said. "There were lots of ups and downs in both singles and doubles and our Wahoos stayed the course. We are battled tested and it showed today. Composure is such an important piece to being great competitors and our team is learning this with every day of this season. Good things can happen if you hang in there and keep battling.”

UVa blanked in weekend finale

A big inning proved to be the difference for the Tennessee softball team in its 5-0 win over Virginia on the final day of the Tennessee Invitational.

The Lady Vols started the scoring with a single run in the first before a pair of home runs in the fourth inning broke the game open. Tennessee got a three-run shot with two outs, then followed it with a solo shot to take a 5-0 lead.

Virginia couldn’t put together an answering rally down the stretch as Tennessee picked up the victory. Mikayla Houge (6-3) took the loss, allowing the five runs on seven hits with a walk and two strikeouts.

Cavaliers edged by Irish

The No. 13 Virginia women’s lacrosse team fell 12-10 on the road at No. 16 Notre Dame on Sunday afternoon. UVa (3-4, 0-2 ACC) led in shots (34-33) and shots on goal (26-20), but Notre Dame (2-4, 1-1 ACC) had the edge in draw controls (15-11) and saves (16-8).

Ashlyn McGovern and Morgan Schwab both finished with three points for the Cavaliers. McGovern had two goals and one assist while Schwab talied one goal and two assists. Jaime Biskup, Mackenzie Hoeg and Rachel Clark each had two goals.

No. 12 UVa falls to No. 1 UNC

The No. 12 Virginia women’s tennis team suffered a 4-1 loss at No. 1 North Carolina (15-0, 4-0 ACC) on Sunday at the Chapel Hill Tennis Club. Emma Navarro picked up the lone point for the Cavaliers (10-3, 2-2 ACC) with a 6-3, 6-3 victory against No. 7 Camron Morra on the top court.