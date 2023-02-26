The Virginia women’s basketball team wrapped up the regular season with an 85-74 loss to Miami on Sunday at the Watsco Center in Coral Gables, Fla.

The Cavaliers, who dressed only six players for Sunday's game, lost their third in a row to finish the regular season with a 15-14 overall record and a 4-14 mark in ACC games.

Despite not having London Clarkson, who was serving a one-game suspension after being issued a fighting foul in the loss at Clemson on Thursday, and Yonta Vaughn, who was in concussion protocols, Virginia scored its most points in a conference game this year but it was not enough against the Hurricanes (18-11, 11-7 ACC), who led for all but six minutes of the contest.

"We been through a lot of adversity," Virginia coach Amaka Agugua-Hamilton said. "I typically don't believe in moral victories. I want to win. I'm competitive and so is my team. But I'm proud of the fight that we showed today. I'm proud that we were able to compete for 40 minutes with all the adversity, low numbers, and barriers that were put in our way. So this is something that we can build on for the ACC Tournament.”

Four of UVa’s six players finished the game in double figures. Camryn Taylor had her fifth 20-point game of the season, finishing with 21 points and seven rebounds. Taylor Valladay scored 16 points and dished out six assists.

McKenna Dale scored 14 points and went 6-of-8 from the field, including a 2-for-3 mark on 3-point attempts. Cady Pauley came off the bench to score 12 points, matching her career high.

Destiny Harden led Miami with 20 points and 11 rebounds. Hanna Cavinder went 5-of-7 from three-point range to finishing with 15 points. Kyla Oldacre scored 19 points on 9-of-11 shooting.

No. 20 women’s tennis tops No. 10 Duke

The No. 20 Virginia women’s tennis team knocked off No. 10 Duke with a 4-3 win on Sunday afternoon at the Boar’s Head Resort.

The match came down to the finals singles court, where Sara Ziodato clinched the win for the Wahoos (7-3, 1-1 ACC) with her 7-6 (7-5), 6-4 victory on court four.

UVa started the match strong by winning the doubles point to take a 1-0 edge. Elaine Chervinsky and Natasha Subhash teamed up for a 6-2 win on court two. Duke (11-2, 1-1 ACC) tied it up with a win on court three, leaving the point up to court one. With the set tied 4-4, Julia Adams and Melodie Collard won the next two points to secure the doubles point and a 6-4 win at one.

It turned out to be a huge point as Duke and Virginia split the singles matches. Duke won the first two singles points to take a 2-1 lead in the match. UVa tied it up 2-2 when Subhash won in straight sets on court two. Virginia took a 3-2 advantage with Hibah Shaikh’s straight-set win at five.

Men's golf in fourth

All four of Virginia’s counting players shot under par as the Cavaliers opened their spring in fourth place after the first 18 holes at the Dorado Beach Collegiate. UVa posted a opening round score of 7-under 281 at the TPC Dorado Beach Resort and Club Sugarcane Course.

Virginia was led by freshman Ben James, who shot 3-under 69 and is tied for 11th place after the first round. Deven Patel shot 2-under 70 during a round that featured six birdies on the course’s front nine. He finished the day in 18th place. Pietro Bovari and George Duangmanee each shot 1-under 71 to round out UVa’s four scoring players. They are tied for 25th.

Host school UNCG leads the 14-team field after shooting 15-under 273. Cincinnati is in second place at 275, while Duke is one shot ahead of the Cavaliers on the leaderboard at 280. In the chase for medalist honors, Cincinnati’s Ryan Ford posted the best score Sunday, shooting 7-under 65.

Men's squash falls to No. 3 Princeton

The No. 5 Virginia men’s squash team (13-6) closed out its season with a 5-4 loss to No. 3 Princeton on Sunday at the CSA Men’s Team Championships in Hartford, Conn. All three of UVa’s matches in the CSA championship were to top-five opponents.

The four wins for the Cavaliers against Princeton were all 3-0 sweeps. Aly Hussein won 3-0 to finish the weekend undefeated at No. 1. Omar El Torkey won 3-0 at two, winning all three of his matches. Cullen Little was 2-0 on the weekend for UVa and won 3-0 at four. Myles McIntyre also finished the weekend 2-1 with a win at seven.