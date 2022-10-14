UVa roundup: Cavaliers' winning streak comes to an end

The No. 6 Virginia field hockey team saw its six-game winning streak come to an end Friday with a 1-0 loss to No. 12 Wake Forest at the UVa Turf Field.

The Demon Deacons (11-3, 3-1 ACC) scored the game's lone goal with 5:03 remaining off their third penalty corner. On the play, Abby Carpenter tapped in a shot from the far left side of the cage, handing the Cavaliers (9-4, 3-2 ACC) their first home loss of the season.

Virginia pulled its goalkeeper after the Wake Forest goal and ended up with a two-player advantage after a Demon Deacons player was given a five-minute yellow card with 3:32 remaining in regulation.

But the Cavaliers could not find the equalizer. Wake Forest’s defense held Virginia shotless down the stretch to hand the Cavaliers their fourth one-goal loss of the season.

“It was a battle to the very end," Virginia coach Michele Madison said. "Both teams were in it to win it. Spectacular defense from Wake Forest and we definitely had chances to win it, but you have to put it in the back of the goal.”

Cavaliers rally past Seminoles

The Virginia volleyball team kicked off its four-match homestand with a five set (25-21, 30-28, 11-25, 25-22, 15-12) victory on Friday night at Memorial Gymnasium.

Abby Tadder had 18 kills and four blocks to lead the Cavaliers. Grace Turner added 15 kills, five digs and two blocks, while Gabby Easton tallied 35 assists, seven digs and two blocks for Virginia (9-9, 1-6 ACC), which earned its first win against a conference opponent this season.

The Cavaliers continue their homestand on Sunday when they host Miami at 1 p.m. The match will stream on ACC Network Extra.

Hoos, Hokies play to draw

The Virginia Tech women's soccer team scored a pair of goals late in the second half to erase a two-goal lead and earn a 3-3 draw with No. 13 Virginia late Thursday night in Blacksburg.

The Cavaliers (10-2-3, 3-2-2 ACC) and Hokies (9-4-2, 3-3-1 ACC) combined to score five second-half goals. Taylor Bryan scored both of the late goals for Virginia Tech, including the equalizer in the 90th minute.

After Virginia Tech scored the opening goal of the match off a corner kick in the 31st minute, Virginia scored three unanswered goals in the second half to take a 3-1 lead.

It started with a pair of goals in the 50th minute from Jill Flammia and Haley Hopkins. Hopkins scored for a second time in the 59th minute with a header off a free kick from Alexis Theoret to extend the Virginia lead to 3-1.

Virginia Tech then put together an answering rally, pulling within one with a score in the 80th minute before squaring things up with a 90th-minute goal from Bryan.

UVa hosting races at Panorama Farms

The Virginia men’s and women’s cross country programs are set to host the Panorama Farms XC23 Invitational at Panorama Farms on Saturday. The men’s 8k race will start at 10 a.m. followed by the women’s 5k at 11 a.m.

The programs will welcome Olympic gold medalist Hicham El Guerrouj to guest start both races and host an autograph session immediately following the women’s race.

The field of competition includes teams from across the nation as well as eight teams ranked or receiving votes in the USTFCCCA’s latest top-30 poll.