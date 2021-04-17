UVa roundup: Cavaliers win six races at B1G Invite

The No. 4 Virginia rowing team won six of 10 races Saturday during the first day of action at the B1G Invite on Harsha Lake in Bethel, Ohio. The Cavaliers’ Varsity Eight, Second Varsity Eight and Varsity Four each recorded a pair of wins.
UVa won three races in the morning and finished second in two races. The Cavaliers topped runner-up No. 3 Ohio State in the Varsity Eight (6:27.424) and Second Varsity Eight (6:34.583), and defeated second-place No. 18 Syracuse in the Varsity Four (7:20.074-7:25.603). No. 7 Michigan defeated UVa in the Second Varsity Four (7:28.256-7:33.072) and Third Varsity Eight (6:46.177-6:48.339).
In afternoon racing, Virginia defeated runner-up No. 11 Rutgers in the Varsity Eight (6:33.191-6:33.760), Second Varsity Eight (6:46.220-6:49.712) and Varsity Four (7:36.950-7:40.748). The Cavaliers placed second in the Third Varsity Eight and Second Varsity Four.
UVa falls to Duke in semis
The No. 11 Virginia women’s golf team lost to No. 2 Duke 3-2 on Saturday in the semifinals of match play at the ACC Championships at Sedgefield Country Club in Greensboro, N.C. The Blue Devils will face No. 8 Florida State in Sunday’s match play final. The Seminoles advanced after upsetting No. 3 Wake Forest.
Virginia’s two wins came from Beth Lillie and Virginia Bossi. Duke collected its three points when Phoebe Brinker defeated Riley Smyth 4&2, Anne Chen beat Celeste Valinho 5&3 and Gina Kim, the ACC individual champion, knocked off Jennifer Cleary 3&2.
Virginia will face Virginia Tech in a one-day event on May 3 at Boonsboro Country Club in Lynchburg before the NCAA Regional competitions start on May 10-12.
More records set
A day after setting the school record in the 1,500 meters, Virginia graduate student Michaela Meyer improved upon her school record in the 800 to help headline the Cavaliers’ efforts on the second day of the Virginia Challenge at Lannigan Field.
Running in the sixth and final section of the event, Meyer broke away from the pack during her final 200 meters to win comfortably with a time of 2:01.97. That time set both the meet record and Lannigan Field standard. It currently stands as the third-best time in the nation for the 800 meters.
Teammate Brenton Foster also rewrote his school record in the high jump event that he previously set in 2019. He cleared 2.24 meters (7’ 4.25”) to equal the Lannigan Field record and set a meet record with a height that ranks fourth best in the nation. Foster’s previous top clearance stood at 7’ 3.75”.
Another Virginia school record was matched when Andrenette Knight won the 400-meter hurdles with a time of 56.54, equaling the previous best mark by Cavalier Ayla Smith in 2011. That time stands as the third best in the nation this season. She was just one of several Virginia sprinters to turn in winning efforts.
Jada Seaman won the 200 with a time of 23.70 and then she combined with Kayla Bonnick, Khyasia Caldwell and Anna Jefferson to win the 4x100, clocking a time of 45.02.
Hoos drop two at Notre Dame
The Virginia softball team came up short in both games of a doubleheader against Notre Dame on Saturday, falling 6-3 and 3-2 at Melissa Cook Softball Stadium in South Bend, Ind.
The Fighting Irish (21-12, 12-10 ACC) rallied late in both games, pushing home six runs through the fourth and fifth innings in game one to get past the Cavaliers (13-24, 9-19 ACC). Two runs in the seventh inning of the second game gave the Irish the walk-off win to close the day.