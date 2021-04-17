UVa roundup: Cavaliers win six races at B1G Invite

The No. 4 Virginia rowing team won six of 10 races Saturday during the first day of action at the B1G Invite on Harsha Lake in Bethel, Ohio. The Cavaliers’ Varsity Eight, Second Varsity Eight and Varsity Four each recorded a pair of wins.

UVa won three races in the morning and finished second in two races. The Cavaliers topped runner-up No. 3 Ohio State in the Varsity Eight (6:27.424) and Second Varsity Eight (6:34.583), and defeated second-place No. 18 Syracuse in the Varsity Four (7:20.074-7:25.603). No. 7 Michigan defeated UVa in the Second Varsity Four (7:28.256-7:33.072) and Third Varsity Eight (6:46.177-6:48.339).

In afternoon racing, Virginia defeated runner-up No. 11 Rutgers in the Varsity Eight (6:33.191-6:33.760), Second Varsity Eight (6:46.220-6:49.712) and Varsity Four (7:36.950-7:40.748). The Cavaliers placed second in the Third Varsity Eight and Second Varsity Four.

UVa falls to Duke in semis

The No. 11 Virginia women’s golf team lost to No. 2 Duke 3-2 on Saturday in the semifinals of match play at the ACC Championships at Sedgefield Country Club in Greensboro, N.C. The Blue Devils will face No. 8 Florida State in Sunday’s match play final. The Seminoles advanced after upsetting No. 3 Wake Forest.